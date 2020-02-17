Versailles comes up short in close finish at Cole Camp and Eldon topples California on Courtwarming night

Versailles comes up short in close finish at Cole Camp

One basket was the difference between Versailles and Cole Camp Friday night.

The Tigers were on the road and had to come home with an 82-80 defeat.

Coby Williams led the Tigers with 41 points and added five rebounds and steals to go with three assists while Austin Zolecki put up 12 points and eight rebounds, Seth Newton added 11 points and Brayden Morrison finished with 10.

It was not the finish the Tigers wanted, but a significant accomplishment did take place on Saturday when Williams passed Bill Laurie on Versailles' all-time career scoring list. Williams reached 2,439 points, surpassing Laurie's 2,433. He is 541 points behind the leader Barry Laurie who nearly finished with 3,000.

Versailles (11-12, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) visits California on Tuesday.

Eldon topples California on Courtwarming night

Eldon picked a good time to jump back in the win column by knocking off California 78-72 on Courtwarming night.

Eldon (3-18, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) hosts Osage on Thursday.