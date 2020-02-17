It was a close one, but Climax Springs found a way Friday night.

The Cougars hosted Wheatland and came away with a 57-54 win. It is the program's seventh win in the past nine games.

Climax Springs was led by Autumn Wallace's 20 points and she finished with 21 rebounds for a double-double. Hailey McIntosh added 17 points, Maranda Burke added eight and Jayden Butterfield finished with seven while Abi Wolfe knocked down five.

Climax Springs (15-8) is scheduled to visit Macks Creek on Monday and will visit Niangua on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.