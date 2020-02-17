Emily Willis, Amanda Ferguson, Kiah Seymour, Irelyn Meckley and Abigail McGuire to represent the Lakers among Missouri's best

Camdenton will be heading to state for the third straight year in the four years the program has existed.

To qualify for the state meet in any event, an individual or relay team must finish in the top 32 and this season the Lakers made the cut in four different events for the Class 1 state meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Emily Willis, a veteran returning state qualifier will have the privilege of competing in all four of those events as well.

The 200 individual medley relay team of Willis (backstroke), Amanda Ferguson (breaststroke), Kiah Seymour (butterly) and Irelyn Meckley (freestyle) earned the 28th seed. The other relay team featuring Meckley, Seymour, Abigail McGuire and Willis earned the final spot in the 200 freestyle.

Willis will also take on the 100 butterfly where she is the 17th seed and 100 backstroke where she is currently slated at 24th, respectively.

The state meet will get underway on Thursday and continue on Friday in St. Peters near St. Louis.