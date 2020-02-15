Missouri men’s basketball has appeared on many occasions to be lacking one factor that could propel the team forward.

There has been an offense over-reliant on 3-pointers. A defense outmatched against the top tier of the Southeastern Conference. Injuries to a pair of key players that seemed to put 2020 in a standstill.

But everything clicked for Missouri against No. 11 Auburn on Saturday night.

Missouri took down the visiting Tigers 85-73 in front of a season-best 12,506 in attendance at Mizzou Arena. Auburn is the highest-ranked team a Cuonzo Martin-coached Tigers team has defeated and the highest-ranked team MU has beaten since 2013.

MU improves to 12-13 overall and 4-8 in the SEC, creating a three-way tie at 10th place in the league standings with Mississippi and Arkansas.

Auburn falls to 22-3 overall and 9-3 in conference, losing for the first time in nearly a month.

Missouri’s Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson tied for the game-high in scoring with 28 points each, new career highs for both.

“Like I tell our guys, you’re good enough, but you also have to be grateful for the opportunity,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said after the win. “You applaud and appreciate it and you get back to it the next day.

“They earned the win.”

This was the first time two different Missouri players have scored more than 20 points each in the same game since a December 2018 win over Morehead State.

Pinson previously set his career high in points with 24 last Saturday against Arkansas.

“It just shows that I’m capable of doing anything that any other big player can do, as well as Dru and as well as the rest of my team,” Pinson said. “We just know today that we can do anything that we put our minds to. We’ve just got to keep working and preparing and it’ll lead to a W, just like that.”

Missouri led 45-32 at halftime with an inspired first half, but Auburn came out scorching after the break, catapulting itself right back into the game with an 8-0 run to pull within 47-42.

With the help of a pair of Reed Nikko dunks and a Tray Jackson 3-pointer, the home Tigers quickly grew their advantage back to 10.

Then came the deciding swing.

Auburn’s Devan Cambridge was ejected after being called for a Flagrant 2 foul, which comes with an automatic ejection, with 9:59 remaining. Cambridge stepped over a fallen Javon Pickett after the two went to the hardwood together.

Martin said the referees told him Cambridge pulled Pickett to the floor to first be called for a Flagrant, then the step-over occurred and induced the ejection.

Pickett was originally called for a personal foul on the play while rebounding the ball, but the call on the floor was overturned and changed to a Flagrant 1 on Cambridge.

The closest Auburn got after that sequence was within nine points.

This was the first time this season Missouri has turned the ball over less than 10 times. MU finished with nine turnovers.

The teams combined for 56 personal fouls, each side with a technical.

“I felt like every time we came down the floor there in the second half, they called a foul,” Dru Smith said. “I think at the end of the day, we have to keep coming together, keep huddling up and just keep everyone locked in for the second 20 minutes.”

Missouri played the final four minutes without Nikko and 2:44 without Mitchell Smith, as its two most consistent post players fouled out.

Yet Columbia’s Tigers found a way to secure the upset.

“I thought Missouri played really well tonight, really hard,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson played with great confidence. ... They executed well, they shot it great.

“... That’s life on the road in the SEC.”

Missouri shot 65% from the field and 63% from 3-point range in the first half.

MU was without Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith again. They have missed a combined 13 games in conference play.

Auburn played without injured freshman phenom Isaac Okoro, who is second on the visiting Tigers with 13.1 points per game.

Missouri is scheduled to host Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

