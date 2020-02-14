A great start was all Versailles needed to take down Warsaw Thursday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and used that momentum for a 71-57 win over the Wildcats.

Coby Williams led Versailles with 18 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists to go with four steals, nearly approaching triple-double numbers. Brayden Morrison knocked down 12 points and Austin Zolecki added 11 while Dallas Waller finished with 10.

Versailles (11-11, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Cole Camp Friday and will be taking a trip to California on Monday.