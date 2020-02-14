Camdenton takes down Parkview, Eldon falls at Blair Oaks and Versailles outpaced by Warsaw

Camdenton takes down Parkview

Camdenton picked up its third straight Ozark Conference win by knocking off host Parkview on Thursday 73-59.

Elle Turner led Camdenton with 17 points and had four assists. Megan Vest provided a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Payton Kincaid finished with 14 points and six rebounds and steals, Biance Stocks knocked down 13 points and added seven assists and Mya Hulett finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to go with four steals.

A balanced attack has helped the Lakers improve to 15-6 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. Up next is a trip to conference leader West Plains on Monday. The Zizzers are currently 22-1 on the season.

Eldon falls at Blair Oaks

Eldon took a road trip to Blair Oaks Thursday night and the Mustangs were on the short end of a 52-34 margin.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 14 points, six steals and five rebounds and Taylor Henderson added six points and seven rebounds while both Lauren Imler and Elizabeth Rush added five points each.

Eldon (6-12, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) visits Hallsville on Monday.

Versailles outpaced by Warsaw

Versailles took on former Tri-County Conference foe Warsaw Thursday night and the Wildcats outpaced the Tigers for a 72-52 win.

Sandalyn Morris led the Tigrs with 20 points while both Maris Ollison and Adaya Comer added eight points each.

Versailles (5-17, 0-5 Tri-County Conference) visits Blair Oaks Monday.