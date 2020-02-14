Macks Creek junior Tanner Smith stepped back, took a breath, calmed himself down and prepared for the moment.

Macks Creek junior Tanner Smith stepped back, took a breath, calmed himself down and prepared for the moment.

It was Homecoming night for the Pirates and a 36-minute battle boiled down to the final 0.4 seconds with the game tied at 82 in overtime and the ball in Smith's hands for one final free throw attempt. The junior, admittedly nervous and likely even more so after his first shot from the charity stripe clanked off the rim to the right, did not disappoint the second time around as the 15-footer fell through the net and delivered an 83-82 win.

Smith had just a field goal and one other made free throw on the night before that crucial attempt. When the buzzer sounded, he was soon joined by ecstatic Pirate students rushing the court.

"Before that happened I did imagine a game winning shot. I don't know what was going through my head, but I just imagined it," Smith said of a moment any player would love to have.

"It was really fun. It was just a dream of mine making the winning shot on Homecoming night."

To make it possible, the junior first had to make a big defensive play. A charge called on Macks Creek senior Colton Walter as he drove to the hoop with 24.8 seconds left potentially set up Fair Play with the final shot. A timeout was called with 3.6 seconds and as the Hornets looked to inbound, Smith saw an opportunity for a steal and turned it into a fastbreak with the seconds ticking away. He was soon fouled as he went up for the layup and the rest is history.

"He is a great player. That is why he is on the floor is because of his defense," Macks Creek coach Ron Duggan said of Smith, who also provided four assists and three steals.

"We are going to look for him to lead next year. We struggled defensively, gave up 80-some points tonight, but obviously the defense is what won the game."

To be fair, Fair Play showed plenty of resiliency and simply refused to go away. Macks Creek once led by eight in the second quarter, seven in the third and by as much as nine in the fourth quarter when the Pirates opened up the frame with an 8-0 run. Even leading by four points with 1:30 left in overtime, the Hornets closed the gap once again and tied the game up with 30 seconds remaining.

The Hornets beat Macks Creek earlier this season and will be the top seed in the upcoming district tournament at Walnut Grove while the Pirates will enter the postseason as the second seed.

"We let it slip away, but that is a really talented team," Duggan said of Thursday night's contest. "We lost to them earlier this year because they took over the fourth quarter and outscored us and played better. It is going to be a tough district championship and I hope we get to play them."

Well, Macks Creek got its revenge in the second meeting and part of the redemption came from big offensive nights by seniors Colton Walter and Hunter Lane. Walter scored a career high 41 points, which included six 3-pointers and another pair of 3-point plays. He also added five rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Lane continued a double-double streak that has been intact all season with 26 points and 21 rebounds.

"He has not shot the ball from 3-point range well this year and I think he is averaging 16 percent from the 3-point line but he came out of tonight and it was good to see. Maybe that will carry us through the district with him shooting the ball that way," Duggan said of Walter. "He has the potential to be a great player and we are excited he kind of came out of it tonight and played well. With him and Hunter in there we are going to be tough to beat in districts, I think."

For Walter, finding the hot hand simply came from practice and he was glad to see his efforts in the gym were not in vain.

"The last game we played I was not shooting very good," the senior recalled. "Came to practice yesterday knowing I needed to get better and just kept shooting. Came out, started hitting a little bit and I just started feeling it and it just kept falling.

"I started shooting more shots than I probably should have," he added with a smile, "but some of them were falling."

Walter and Lane may have done the bulk of the scoring, but Duggan also commended the play of others like freshman Chase Whitworth and sophomore Austin Brown for their defensive and rebounding efforts. Duggan noted the young Whitworth did well to guard one of Fair Play's better shooters and that Brown was there to rebound and finish Smith's layup if the foul was not called. It is the little things that make the difference, too.

"That win shows us if we play together we can make stuff happen because everyone was playing good tonight... Everyone was connected and we played good," Walter said.

Macks Creek (14-9) will be back in action on Monday hosting neighbor Climax Springs. The boys will follow the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday night's win should certainly provide some momentum, seeing what his club is capable of.

"It was good for the home crowd and we had a packed house. Just a great environment and a perfect outcome for us," Duggan stated.

"We've struggled a little bit this year finishing games. We've had some leads we let go late, but we finished well and they showed a lot of heart tonight."