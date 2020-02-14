Macks Creek forced multiple turnovers with its press and after leading 35-21 at halftime, the home team left no doubt in the second half with a 14-0 run between the third and fourth quarters to help seal it.

There is an adage that says defense wins championships. Well, it may not have been a championship game but the defense of Macks Creek helped the Pirates surge to a win in another important game as they knocked off Fair Play 48-28 on Homecoming night.

"They do a great job on the press," said Macks Creek coach Leah Rich, who recently replaced former coach Lynn Long. "Jesse (Willis) is always really aggressive, (Molly (Phillips) is super fast with long arms and really aggressive. We got a lot of steals off the press and got several open shots that way."

It is just the kind of night Willis was certainly hoping for, as she and her teammates took care of business in the final Homecoming game for herself and fellow seniors Caytlin Eidson, Bobbie Hilton, Shaylee Skinner, Myra Cortez and Bethany Schmidt.

It is my last Homecoming, obviously, so I wanted it to be a night to remember," Willis said. "We had to keep our pace up and hitting those 3-pointers helped us with the intensity a lot."

Macks Creek made six of those on the night and Willis had half of them as she led the Pirates with 17 points. Phillips added nine points, Eidson knocked down eight and Bailey Taylor put up seven points of her own.

"I feel like we are all really trustworthy with each other. We know we can hit shots and take drives, too, so that helps a lot," Willis said of the offense. Whenever anyone is in trouble we know someone is going to be there behind them."

Macks Creek (10-10) has won three in a row as it gets ready to host Climax Springs on Monday.

"I'm just thankful to be working with them and helping them out," said Rich who previously served as a longtime assistant for the program. "They are great competitors. Jesse always works hard for the win, Caytlin is a great post player underneath and can shoot 3-pointers outside, also. Some of the girls are stepping up and have not played as much, like Bailey Taylor. She hit several 3-pointers, Syrena (Rector) hit a 3-pointer.

"We are just looking forward to these other girls stepping up and helping out that not have been playing quite as much. Proud of them."