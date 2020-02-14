Participants will compete in amateur and pro divisions at the April 4, 2020 crappie tournament in Sunrise Beach

Crappie anglers from several states will travel to Sunrise Beach at the Lake of the Ozarks for a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic which will feature a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.

Anglers fishing the April 4, 2020 event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store.

Lake of the Ozarks has populations of both black and white crappie. The Missouri Department of Conservation recently reported that, “… 63 percent of white crappie and 52 percent of the black crappie on the Glaize arm were equal to or greater than the 9-inch minimum length limit.”

That report bodes well for 2020 crappie fishing on the lake. Local anglers say to concentrate on brush piles on or near points. Good structure is always key to crappie fishing and Lake of the Ozarks has plenty, including lots of residential docks.

How to Enter

Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Early registration can be accomplished on the CUSA website at https://www.crappieusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website linked above. Late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.

Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA).

Sign up at https://www.crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available. Each membership will include a subscription to the Outdoor Journal, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.



Registration and Seminar

Late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Franky & Louie's, 1028 Deer Valley Rd, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Late Sign-in begins at 5:00 pm and runs to 7:00 pm. A National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing accompanies the seminar starting at 7:00 pm local time. This seminar is open to the public. Those not fishing the event are encouraged to attend this meeting and meet some of the region’s top crappie anglers.



The Weigh-In Site

The tournament weigh-in will also be held at Franky and Louie's. The weigh-in begins at 3:00 pm and all anglers are required to be in line by 4:00 pm. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in.



Sponsor and Host Lodging Site

Tournament hosts, Frankie & Louie’s and Frontier Metal welcomes all Crappie USA anglers and their guests to the area and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful area around the tournament site.

Host lodging is provided by:

[1] The Lake House Inn, Hwy 245 S Main, Laurie, MO, 573-374-7744

[2] Frankie & Louie’s, 1028 Deer Valley Rd, Sunrise Beach, MO, 573-374-5277

The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.

Crappie USA "Free Crappie Kids Rodeo"

A FREE Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament at Frankie & Louie’s.

Sign up for the Kids Rodeo will be Saturday morning at 8:00 am with fishing from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. The Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing and win some prizes. An adult must accompany all participating children. The event is free to all children 12 years of age and under. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Crappie USA $1,000.00 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded annually at the CUSA Classic.



Crappie USA and their anglers have contributed $372,000.00 to the "Crappie Kids" Scholarships since 1997. CUSA is very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in the tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeos.