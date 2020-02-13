The lake level was 655.6; generation of 24,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 35,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 655.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 44 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.6 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Andy Newcomb and Bryan Tracy won the BassingBob Winter Challenge tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 22.33 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs along the banks. Crappie: Good on jigs for small fish along the banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Slow on jigs 8 to 10 feet deep around brush and docks in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits and Alabama rigs 10 feet deep in brush and around docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs 10 to 12 feet deep along secondary points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on Swamp Bugs, finesse jigs and bright-colored stickbaits about 5 to 8 feet deep along ledge rock banks. Crappie: Good on chartreuse stickbaits or jigs set 4 feet below a bobber on ledge rock banks and flats.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on jigs in brush along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs 10 feet deep tight to brush.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Muddy. Fishing is slow for all species.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained to murky. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, crankbaits and shaky head worms along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Crappie: Fair to good on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around brush. Catfish: Fair on prepared baits, shad, nightcrawlers and shrimp.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.