Versailles quickly found itself in an uphill battle with Hallsville Tuesday night.

The Tigers got the best of the Indians when the two sides met earlier this season in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, but the visitors came to exact some revenge in an 83-61 win to spoil the finale of Courtwarming night.

“They came ready to play tonight and offensively they were able to get their shooters the ball where they needed to,” Versailles coach Jason Ollison said. “Defensively, we were just a little slow on our rotations but it was not from a lack of trying. We gave all the effort we could give and just did not quite get where we needed to be.”

Versailles actually started the game on a 9-2 run to put Hallsville in an early hole, but the Indians stormed back with seven unanswered points to tie it back up. The momentum continued to swing in the second quarter as seven lead changes took place, but things changed when Versailles senior Coby Williams had to briefly leave the game with a cut on his ear.

When Williams, who scored 20 of his team-leading 31 points in the first half, came out the Indians went on a 13-3 run to create some cushion and build a 36-27 lead by halftime.

“They did a good job of getting the help and their guards did a good job of cutting off driving lanes and made it difficult for us,” Ollison said of the Hallsville defense. “But then we got kind of complacent, sitting out on the arc, and happy to set and shoot instead of driving and trying to get to the rim. I thought overall, they did a really good job defensively.”

Versailles trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter and managed to cut the gap to as little as seven points, but Hallsville simply seemed to have an answer for any hint at a change in momentum and led by as many as 23 before the night was through.

The Tigers were playing their fourth game in six days, which included a double overtime battle at Osage, and Ollison said there may have been some fatigue. However, the coach noted that it was not the whole story.

“I think some of us are getting a little complacent with where we are at and what our role is and that is something we are going to have to iron out a little bit as we get down the stretch,” he said. “But, it makes it real hard because we try to put in some of the younger guys and have them step up and we did not get a lot from them, either. It is kind of a catch 22, but overall we are all on the same page still. We are still moving in the same direction and we’ll get it figured out.”

Junior Seth Newton added 12 points for Versailles as the only other Tiger in double figures and junior Michael Bell finished his night with five points.

“I was real happy with the way Michael came in and got some rebounds and Adam (Radcliff) came and attacked the glass a little bit. That was good for them and that is something we are going to have to continue to improve on,” Ollison noted.

Versailles (10-11, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) hosts Warsaw on Thursday. Like any team constantly seeking to improve, film and practice will be in the immediate future but Ollison is optimistic about the road ahead.

“We got two more games this week so we cannot spend a lot of time dwelling on it, but at the same time we know we have some things we need to fix,” he said. “Coming down the stretch I kind of like where we are at and if this is the low point and the point where we have to come back from, I’ll be ok with that.”