Camdenton senior basketball player Paxton DeLaurent

Camdenton senior Paxton DeLaurent had a night he will likely never forget when the Lakers took on Rolla on February 4. DeLaurent scored 40 points, picked up the 1,000th point of his career in the process and had the privilege of hitting the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to deliver a 67-64 win over the Bulldogs.