Climax Springs comes up short at Montrose and Macks Creek cruises by Hermitage

Climax Springs comes up short at Montrose

Climax Springs was back on the road at Montrose Tuesday night where the Cougars were hit with a 63-56 defeat.

With a 31-27 lead at the break, a 20-4 Montrose run in the third quarter made for a tough comeback.

Autumn Wallace had 32 points and 21 rebounds for a double-double while Hailey McIntosh, Jayden Butterfield and Maranda Burke each added eight points. Burke also had 10 rebounds for a double-double effort.

Climax Springs (14-8) hosts Wheatland Friday.

Macks Creek cruises by Hermitage

Macks Creek had no troubles securing a win against Hermitage Tuesday night as the Pirates topped the Hornets 52-28.

Autumn Miller led the Pirates with nine points and both Molly Phillips and Syyrena Rector added six points of their own.

Macks Creek (9-10) hosts Fair Play on Thursday for Homecoming.