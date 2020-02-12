Macks Creek tops Hermitage, Eldon falls at Blair Oaks, Camdenton outpaced by Hillcrest, Osage falls short at Southern Boone and Climax Springs takes down Montrose

Macks Creek tops Hermitage

Macks Creek hosted Hermitage Tuesday and the Pirates walked away with an 89-70 win.

Hunter Lane led the way with 34 points and 22 rebounds for a double-double and collected the 1,000th rebound of his career in the process. Cole Register scored 22 points, Colton Walter added 12 to go with nine assists and Trevor Haines put up nine points.

Macks Creek (13-9) hosts Fair Play Thursday for Homecoming.

Eldon falls at Blair Oaks

Eldon had a tough road trip at Blair Oaks Tuesday night and it was made even tougher with six veteran varsity players being out due to injury or illness.

The final result was an 80-38 loss to the Falcons.

“We played hard and represented well, but we were just outmatched,” Eldon coach Cory Casey said.

The Mustangs were without Clayton Moore, Sam Rivera, Aidan Wells, Fisher Snelling, Jorden Hogan and Devin Wardenburg. Logan Hall led the way with 15 points and both Collin Tamm and Zaben King added nine points each.

Eldon (2-18, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) will host California on Friday.

Camdenton outpaced by Hillcrest

Camdenton took a trip to Hillcrest Tuesday where the Lakers fell 73-54.

Camdenton (4-17, 1-4 Ozark Conference) hosts Parkview for Courtwarming Friday.

Osage falls short at Southern Boone

Osage put up a fight Tuesday night at Southern Boone but came up a few points shy in a 48-40 loss to the Eagles.

Osage (3-16, 1-2 Tri-County Conference) will be at Conway Friday.

Climax Springs takes down Montrose

Climax Springs picked up a road win Tuesday night by toppling Montrose 59-27.

Climax Springs (16-7) has won eight straight games and will look to carry its momentum to Macks Creek on Monday.