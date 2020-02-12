Camdenton's Willis sets new school record in the butterfly

Camdenton was back at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on February 1 to battle in the Springfield Invite where the team placed 16th overall on a day that included a new school record being set along with 11 personal records.

Camdenton's Emily Willis set a new school record in the 100 butterfly, which also served as a state consideration time when she finished 10th overall. Kiah Seymour was also in the pool for the Lakers and finished 22nd.

The 200 individual medley relay team of Reagan Faiferlick, Amanda Ferguson, Abby McGuire and Brooke Echternacht placed 19th. Other relay finishes included the 200 freestyle team of Irelyn Meckley, Seymour, McGuire and Willis finishing 11th for a state consideration time while the team of Echternacht, Faiferlick, Ferguson and Beaux Darnall earned 35th. Last but not least, the 400 freestyle team of Meckley, Seymour, Raquel Potteiger and Willis came in 12th with a state consideration time.

Potteiger also finished 32nd in the 200 freestyle while Echternacht took 44th, Meckley finished 30th in the 100 freestyle while McGuire was 49th and Potteiger also took on the 500 freestyle where she placed 22nd.

There were four Lakers swimming in the 50 freestyle and Meckley was the fastest among them finishing 25th while McGuire took 47th, Ferguson was 69th and Darnall captured 82nd. The 100 backstroke also featured four Lakers where Willis finished seventh with a state consideration time, Faiferlick was 35th, Echternacht came in 37th and Darnall finished 51st. A trio of swimmers took on the 100 breaststroke and Seymour finished 18th with a state consideration time while Ferguson earned 34th and Bailey Hurr placed 57th.

Camdenton was scheduled to be back at Foster Natatorium on February 8 and 11.