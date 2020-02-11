Eldon hit with tough loss to Boonville, Climax Springs drops game at Crocker, Macks Creek knocks off Dadeville, Osage falls short at Southern Boone and Versailles drops game at California

Eldon hit with tough loss to Boonville

Eldon played host to Boonville Monday night and the visiting Pirates handed the Mustangs an 82-19 defeat.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with five points and Taylor Henderson added four.

Eldon (6-11, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) visits Blair Oaks Thursday.

Climax Springs drops game at Crocker

Climax Springs was on the road Monday night at Crocker and the Cougars fell 53-37 to the Lions.

Autumn Wallace had a double-double for Climax Springs with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Jayden Butterfield added 11 points of her own.

Climax Springs (14-7) is on the road at Montrose Tuesday.

Macks Creek knocks off Dadeville

Macks Creek visited Dadeville Monday night and escaped with a 40-38 win.

Macks Creek (8-10) hosts Hermitage Tuesday.

Osage falls short at Southern Boone

Osage found itself in a tough battle at Southern Boone Monday night where the Indians came up just a few points short in a 49-44 defeat.

Osage (7-10, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) hosts California on Monday.

Versailles drops game at California

Versailles had a tough road challenge Monday night at California which resulted in a 92-32 loss for the Tigers.

Versailles (5-16, 0-5 Tri-County Conference) hosts Warsaw on Thursday.