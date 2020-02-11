Macks Creek drops close one at Dadeville, Osage falls to Fulton and Climax Springs takes down Crocker

Macks Creek drops close one at Dadeville

One basket made the difference Monday night as Macks Creek was hit with a 54-52 loss on the road at Dadeville.

Hunter Lane turned in another double-double with 26 rebounds and 23 points while Austin Brown added 16 points and Cole Register finished with 11.

Macks Creek (13-9) hosts Hermitage Tuesday.

Versailles unable to keep up at Richmond

Versailles played its third game in three days at Richmond on Saturday and the Tigers were unable to keep up in an 86-67 defeat.

Versailles was led by Coby Williams with 29 points while Austin Zolecki added nine, Seth Newton chipped in eight and Adam Radcliff turned in seven.

Versailles (10-10, 1-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Hallsville for Homecoming Tuesday.

Osage falls to Fulton

School of the Osage hosted Fulton Monday night and the Indians came up a few points short in a 57-40 loss to the Hornets.

Osage (3-15, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) visits Southern Boone on Tuesday.

Climax Springs takes down Crocker

Climax Springs is on a roll.

The Cougars won their seventh straight game on Monday after taking down Crocker 79-67.

Climax Springs (15-7) visits Montrose Tuesday.