It was an ideal night for Camdenton.

The Lakers hosted Hillcrest on Monday in Ozark Conference action and scoring 14 of the game’s first 17 points and forcing 25 total Hornet turnovers ultimately resulted in an 80-48 win.

“When you press you get up and it does that,” Camdenton coach Staci Caffey said of her team’s quick start where the Lakers applied pressure with a fullcourt man defense. “It allows that pressure to get you some quick buckets and get a quick lead. Sometimes, it can cause you to be chasing the ball a lot so tonight we were actually ahead of the bal and the girls did a great job of just playing together. Not only getting the steal, but attacking the basket very quickly.”

Perhaps the best part of Monday night was how balanced Camdenton’s attack was with four players in double figures. Megan Vest led the way with 17 points while both Payton Kincaid and Shelby Kurtz had 16 and Charlotte Kurtz finished with 11. Mya Hullett added eight points and eight different Lakers scored overall.

“I think most of our wide open looks just kind of helped create the spread of offense, which was pretty good... Hard to guard a whole team,” Vest said as her club picked up its 11th win in the 13 games that have been played in 2020.

“I think we’ve just been clicking. We kind of see each other better and just know where each other is going to be, which is a really good way to continue the season.”

Caffey certainly loves that kind of balance and also took time to credit the assists of Biance Stocks and the rebounding of Charlotte to facilitate the offense as well. Even the free throws were going down at a favorable rate as the team shot 75 percent from the charity stripe. A much different percent from a 2-10 night against Rolla on February 3.

“Those girls, any time you get a challenge in front of them that is what is so great about them is they answer it or do everything they can to,” Caffey remarked. “It does not matter what team we are playing, these girls are going to give it 110 percent.”

Camdenton (14-6, 3-2 Ozark Conference) will visit Parkview on Thursday with freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.

“We are just going to have to keep playing, never overlooking any of our next opponents and just keep winning,” Vest said of the path ahead.