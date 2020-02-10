Climax Springs topples Hermitage on Homecoming night and Eldon falls to Capital City

Climax Springs topples Hermitage on Homecoming night

The play on the court made for a good Homecoming celebration for Climax Springs as the girls won 59-7 over Hermitage.

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with 20 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and Jayden Butterfield added 16 points and five steals.

Climax Springs (16-6) was scheduled to visit Crocker on Monday before visiting Montrose on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon falls to Capital City

Eldon had trouble finding its rhythm offensively Friday night in a 43-23 loss to Capital City.

The Mustangs were led by Elizabeth Rush with six points while both Gracie Petet and Makenna Imler added five points each.

Eldon (5-10, 1-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Boonville Monday and will visit Blair Oaks Thursday with the junior varsity starting at 6 p.m.