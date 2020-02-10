Camdenton battles in the Marshfield Duals and Eldon places 12th at Panther Classic

Camdenton battles in the Marshfield Duals

Camdenton was in dual action over the weekend in Marshfield, wrestling against five schools where the Lakers finished 3-2 overall.

Camdenton knocked off Bolivar 42-33, Hollister 78-0 and Owensville 72-6 while falling to the hosts 42-33 and Sullivan 42-34.

Grant Garrett got the Lakers off to a solid start against Bolivar where he picked up a 15-13 decision at 138 pounds. Gunner Morris (160) won a 9-1 major decision, Kaiden Davis (195) won by pin fall along with Dakota Davis (285) and Aidan Neal (126) and Cooper Rhodenhizer (120) won a 16-0 technical fall. Devin Lyons (220) and Kaden Stivers (106) went uncontested and won by forfeit. Bolivar picked up points with a 6-5 decision over Jacob Ziegler (145) and pins over Garrett Stark (152), Zack Davis (170), Logan Tibben (120) and Cale Bentley (132). There were also one open weight class in the Laker lineup.

Camdenton cruised by Hollister with pins from Stivers (106), Tibben (113), Neal (126), Garrett (138), Stark (152) and Morris (160). Rhodenhizer (120), Bentley (132), Ziegler (145), Davis (170), Davis (195), Lyons (220) and Davis (285) all went uncontested.

Rhodenhizer was able to get Camdenton off to a decent start against Marshfield with a pin fall and Bentley (132), Garrett (138) and Davis (285) did the same. Neal (126) won a 6-0 decision and Stivers (106) went uncontested, but that concluded the victoriers. Ziegler (145) lost a 7-3 decision, Tibben lost a 6-3 decision and Stark was pinned along with Morris (160), Dakota Boller (170), Davis (182), Davis (195) and Lyons (220).

Camdenton was back in business with Owensville where Bentley (132) won by pin fall along with Garrett (138), Adrian Kline (145), Morris (160), Davis (170), Davis (195), Stivers (106) and Tibben (113). Neal (126) went uncontested along with Stark (152), Davis (285) and Rhodenhizer (120). Owensville's lone win came via pin fall against Lyons at 220.

Last but not least, Stivers got the Lakers started against Sullivan with a pin fall at 106. Tibben (113) did the same, Rhodenhizer (120) won a 7-1 decision, Bentley (132) and Ziegler (145) won by pin fall, Garrett (138) won a 15-7 major decision and Davis (195) won a 3-1 decision. Sullivan won just a bit more as Neal (126) lost by pin fall along with Stark (152), Morris (160), Davis (170), Lyons (220) and Wyatt Mueller (285). The Eagles also picked up an open win at 182.

Camdenton will now get ready for its Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Willard this weekend with state bids on the line.

Eldon places 12th at Panther Classic

Eldon wrapped up its regular season in Oak Grove this weekend as the Mustangs went to battle at the Panther Classic where they finished 12th.

There were 12 schools in attendance and the Mustangs brought just three wrestlers to the tournament, the least among any schools, and finished with 42 points. Monett won the team title with 13 wrestlers on hand, racking up a total of 311.5 points.

Among the Mustangs on the mat, Eldon's Kaden Dillon had the best day as he finished second at 195 pounds to improve to 38-4 on the season. Dillon won a pair of pin falls and an 8-2 decision before falling in the finals to Oak Grove's Zander Brinegar (26-4) in an 11-6 decision.

Meanwhile, Killian Wilson (21-21) finished sixth at 138 pounds and Sam Coppock (19-12) placed 12th at 182.

The postseason awaits as the Mustangs will be in Bolivar this weekend fighting for state bids in the Class 2 District 3 Tournament.