Macks Creek takes down Wheatland and Camdenton drops pair of games to Kickapoo and Van Buren

Macks Creek takes down Wheatland

Macks Creek took care of business against Wheatland Friday night with a 72-58 win over the Mules.

Hunter Lane led the way for the Pirates with 29 points and 14 rebounds to continue his double-double streak while Cole Register added 17 points and four assists, Austin Brown chipped in 11 points and four steals and Colton Walter finished with nine points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Macks Creek (12-8) was scheduled to visit Dadeville on Monday and will return home Tuesday night to face Hermitage at 7 p.m.

Camdenton drops pair of games to Kickapoo and Van Buren

Camdenton had a pair of games on the road over the weekend at Kickapoo and against Van Buren at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, neither game went their way as they fell in the former game 90-43 and the latter 61-53.

Camdenton (4-13, 1-3 Ozark Conference)will visit Hillcrest on Tuesday with the freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.