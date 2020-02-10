Camdenton's Mustain, Osage's Cordia, Eldon's Chapman and Versailles' May earn state bids

Each Lake area school will be represented at the final show of the year.

Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Versailles were among 30 schools in the District 3 Tournament at Pleasant Hill over the weekend, all seeking to earn state bids for the upcoming tournament in Columbia on February 20.

Lebanon, the defending team state champion, maintained its reputation by winning the team title with 179.5 points among 12 wrestlers in action. Versailles finished 14th overall with a trio of Tigers earning 38 points, Eldon was 20th at 28 points with a quartet of Mustangs in action, Camdenton took 22nd with five wrestlers and 26 points and Osage was 24th with four wrestlers earning 25 points.

CAMDENTON

Camdenton is back in the dance as returning state qualifier Taylor Mustain (41-7) finished second in the 110-pound weight class. She made her way to the finals before losing a 9-6 decision to Lebanon’s Ashlynn Loechner (37-5).

Camdenton’s Alicia Smythe (6-9) fell by pin fall in the first round of consolation at 115 to conclude her season, Aeryn Kennedy (16-7) made it to the second round of consolation at 166 before her season ended by pin fall and Haleigh Vanskike (12-12) also made it to the second round of consolation at 187 before exiting with a pin fall.

OSAGE

Osage’s Abbey Cordia will be returning to Columbia as the third place state medalist improved to 36-3 with a third place finish at 130. Cordia lost her first match in the semifinals to Seneca’s Kristen Bruegel (19-1), bounced back with a 7-0 decision over Lebanon’s Darby Neely (16-7) in the consolation semifinal before wrapping up with a 5-3 decision over Raymore-Peculiar’s Chloe Adams (24-9).

Kamill Burch (11-16) fell in the first round of consolation by pin fall at 115, Cammy Walters (19-11), fell in the third round of consolation at 120 via a 5-0 decision and Katyln Sheats (14-18) finished her tournament in the first round of consolation at 166.

ELDON

Eldon’s Olivia Chapman earned her right to be the program’s first female state qualifier after finishing third at 135 to improve to 30-5 on the season. Chapman lost her first match in the semifinals to Lebanon’s Quincy Glendenning (20-2), took down Buffalo’s Skyler Maverick (22-6) in the consolation semifinals and finished strong with a win over Nevada’s Lotus Van Dyk (17-8) with a tough 11-10 decision.

Anmarie Dillon (24-10) nearly joined Chapman at state, falling in the consolation semifinals to Lebanon’s Bailey Joiner (38-7) by pin fall. Mackenzie Blankenship (10-17) fell in the second round of prelims at 166 by pin fall and Abby Bashore (10-18) also met the same fate with a pin fall defeat in the second prelim round.

VERSAILLES

Versailles will also have a familiar face at state as returning state finalist Alana May (11-1) earned a third place finish at 235. May lost her first match in the semifinals to Tipton’s Kyla Cornine (25-3) by pin fall before pinning West Plain’s Madison Easter (27-6) in the consolation semifinals and doing the same to Nevada’s Claire Pritchett (14-10) for third place.

Returning state qualifier Bethany Howard (18-9) nearly made the cut as she fell in the consolation semifinals by a 10-6 decision to Nixa’s Kristen Fugitt (25-10) at 125. Sarah Huffman (9-10) lost by pin fall in the third round of consolation to Raymore-Peculiar’s Cayley Maynard (23-10) at 187.

The state wrestling tournament will start on February 20 at Mizzou Arena and continue through February 22.