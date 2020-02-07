The lake level was 656.8; generation of 29,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 31,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 656.6 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 47 degrees. Truman Lake was at 712.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported over the weekend.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on jigs in brush along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs set below a bobber 2 to 10 feet deep tight to brush.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and suspending jerkbaits. Crappie: Good on jigs for small fish.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits and Alabama rigs 10 feet deep in brush and around docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs 10 feet deep in brush and around docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky to muddy. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, crankbaits and spinnerbaits along rock banks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Crappie: Fair to good on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around brush. Catfish: Fair on prepared baits, shad, nightcrawlers and shrimp.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Slow on jigs. White bass: Slow on jigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Slow on jigs 8 to 15 feet deep around brush.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on Swamp Bugs and finesse jigs about 5 to 8 feet deep along steep rocky banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs set 4 feet below a bobber in shallow brush in creek coves.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.