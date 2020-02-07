Camdenton takes down Kickapoo, Climax Springs cruises by Warsaw and Macks Creek falls to Richland

Camdenton takes down Kickapoo

Camdenton hosted Kickapoo Thursday night and it was a good night for the Lakers as they took down the Chiefs 80-70.

Payton Kincaid had 25 points to lead the Lakers and she added six rebounds. Biance Stocks turned in 17 points with six assists and five rebounds, Shelby Kurtz put up 12 points with five rebound and four assists and steals and both Elle Turner and Megan Vest chipped in nine points each.

Camdenton (13-6, 2-2 Ozark Conference ) will host Hillcrest on Monday.

Climax Springs cruises by Warsaw

Climax Springs had no trouble picking up a win against neighbor Warsaw on Monday night with a 70-45 win over the Wildcats.

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with 24 points, Jayden Butterfield added 16 points to go with eight steals and seven assists and Maranda Burke finished with a double-double featuring 13 points and 11 rebounds. Hailey McIntosh also fueled the Cougars with 10 points.

Climax Springs (15-6) was scheduled to host Hermitage on Friday before visiting Crocker on Monday.

Macks Creek falls to Richland

Macks Creek took on Richland Tuesday and fell by a final score of 51-35.

Jesse Willis led the Pirates with 11 points and also collected seven steals and six rebounds while Alyssa Seaholm added seven points and six rebounds and Kenzie Hicks turned in seven points of her own. Caytlin Eidson finished the night with six points and secured a team-leading 13 rebounds on the night.

Macks Creek (7-9) was scheduled to visit Wheatland on Friday and host Hermitage on Tuesday.