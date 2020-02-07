Camdenton takes down Rolla with DeLaurent's buzzer beater, Eldon comes up short at Dixon, Macks Creek unable to get by Richland, Versailles falls to Blair Oaks, Osage drops game at Skyline and Climax Springs topples Warsaw

Camdenton takes down Rolla with DeLaurent's buzzer beater

It was quite a night for Camdenton senior Paxton DeLaurent.

The Lakers hosted Rolla Tuesday night and the senior put up 40 points, scored his 1,000th point in the process and hit the game-winning shot to deliver a 67-64 win over the Bulldogs.

As the clock started to wind down with less than 30 seconds remaining, Brandon Pasley initially put the Lakers ahead by hitting a floating shot with 11.9 seconds left. However, the Bulldogs tied the game back up with a pair of free throws. Camdenton actually turned the ball back over to Rolla on the ensuing inbounds play, but the Bulldogs proceeded to do the same, setting up DeLaurent's heroics.

DeLaurent inbounded the ball to Pasley who raced up the floor and found a trailing DeLaurent for the buzzer beater behind the 3-point line and the rest was history.

Joel Mason provided nine points for the Lakers, Pasley added six and Treyvor Watson finished the night with five.

Camdenton (4-11, 1-2 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to visit Kickapoo Friday night before facing Van Buren on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Lakers visit Hillcrest Tuesday.

Eldon comes up short at Dixon

Eldon visited Dixon Tuedsay night and it was a tough ending for the Mustangs as they fell 60-58.

Aidan Wells led Eldon with 17 points, Logan Hall added 14 and Clayton Moore finished with 13.

Eldon (2-17, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) visits Blair Oaks on Tuesday.

Macks Creek unable to get by Richland

Macks Creek went to battle with Richland Tuesday night and the Bears walked away with an 82-58 win over the Pirates.

The game was actually tied at 35 by halftime, but an 18-3 Bears run in the third quarter helped to seal the fate.

Hunter Lane led Macks Creek with a double-double featuring 24 points and 14 rebounds while Colton Walter and Cole Register added 11 points each.

Macks Creek (11-8) was scheduled to visit Wheatland Friday and the Pirates will be at Dadeville on Monday.

Versailles falls to Blair Oaks

Versailles met conference foe Blair Oaks in a rematch of last year's sectional game and the Falcons came away with a 76-51 road win over the Tigers.

Coby Williams led Versailles with 14 points and five assists while Austin Zolecki finished with 13 points, Brayden Morrison turned in nine and Eli Gulyayev added seven.

Versailles (9-9, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Osage Friday night and Richmond on Saturday before hosting Hallsville on Tuesday.

Osage drops game at Skyline

School of the Osage was on the road at Skyline Tuesday night and the Indians came home with a 79-52 defeat.

Osage (3-13, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Versailles on Friday and will be hosting Fulton on Monday.

Climax Springs topples Warsaw

Climax Springs whosted Warsaw on Monday and the Cougars came away with a 70-36 win over the Wildcats.

Climax Springs (13-7) was scheduled to host Hermitage on Friday and will be on the road at Crocker on Monday.