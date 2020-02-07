ASHLAND — The Southern Boone boys basketball team prides itself on two things: draining 3-pointers and earning trips to the free-throw line.

Thursday night in the semifinal round of the Southern Boone Classic Tournament, the Eagles made seven 3s but went to the stripe for only seven foul shots, making five, in a 64-50 win over Carnahan.

“We shoot a lot of 3s,” Southern Boone coach Andy Jahnsen said. “We don’t have a true post kid. We’re 6-3 and 6-1 across the board. Nobody really stands out like they are a post guy. We’re a spread team that is going to try and get in the gaps. That is one thing that we traditionally do is get to the rim very well because we’re quick.”

Southern Boone’s quickness was on full display against Carnahan. While the Cougars featured seven players 6-foot or taller, the Eagles appeared to be the quicker team at times, scoring layups off fastbreaks.

That was one reason why Southern Boone led Carnahan at the end of each quarter.

But the Eagles’ defense was also on full display as they held Carnahan to single digits in the opening stanza and were never outscored in a quarter.

“We knew Carnahan likes to play a fast pace, but we also knew that if we broke the press we would be fine,” Southern Boone junior guard Trenton Roney said. “I think that’s where we got a bunch of open looks.”

Roney was one of three players with 12 points in the game. Senior do-everything guard Rece Gilmore and Tyson Smith also tossed in 12. Nik Post added 10.

For Carnahan, Chris Rogers scored 16 and Ezekiel Henning had 13.

On a night when the Eagles weren’t getting to the foul line much, the defense stepped up at crucial times — especially in the third quarter after Carnahan cut the lead to five.

The Cougars never got any closer, as Southern Boone went on a 10-1 run to close out the period leading by 14.

Roney said his coach is always preaching to play defense because basketball includes a bunch of ups and downs.

“It just depends on when you’re hitting and mostly just defense because a couple of times when they were coming back we weren’t playing good defense, and that’s how they cut it back to five points,” Roney said. “Playing good defense always helps our offense and that’s pretty much how we play.”

After going up 50-36 at the end of the third by scoring the final seven points, Southern Boone also reeled off seven straight to start the fourth in a span of 60 seconds to extend the lead to 21 at 57-36.

Jahnsen said his team responded well after Carnahan came back within five.

“We got a little happy with some of the shots we took that were quick shots,” Jahnsen said. “I think we shot 3 or 4 threes right off the bat as opposed to getting to the rim and getting to the free-throw line. That’s one thing this group has to do a better job at.

“They have to get to the free-throw line. Relying on their ability to shoot is not always going to be the best thing. However, I thought once we were able to get back that control, we did a better job of controlling what we did on both ends of the floor.”

Southern Boone (15-4) is scheduled to play Battle (11-6) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.