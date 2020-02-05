WHEELING, W.Va. – Everything looked good for the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday.

Until the final 40 seconds of regulation time.

The Wheeling Nailers tied the Mavericks 3-3 with just 40 seconds left in regulation and won it on a goal by Myles Powell at 2:54 of the overtime period.

“It’s a tough loss, it certainly didn’t end the way we had hoped, especially with the lead late in the third period,” Mavericks interim coach Kohl Schultz said. “But we saw a lot of good things tonight – things we can build on the rest of this season.

The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead into the second period when Loren Ulett scored on an assist from Bryan Lemos at the 12:19 mark of the first period.

Wheeling knotted it midway through the second period on Graham Knott’s goal, but Matt Schmalz got a turnover in the offensive zone and scored an unassisted goal at 14:14 to put the Mavericks in front.

Just 52 seconds into the third period, Knott knotted it again.

Darian Dziurzynski scored on assists from Justin Woods and and Schmalz at the 8:29 mark of the third period to give the Mavericks the 3-2 lead.

But the Nailers pulled goalie Jordan Ruby and got the game-tying goal and then the OT winner.

“You don’t like to see that happen, but we’re stressing the positives and there were a lot of positives tonight,” Schultz added.

Kansas City goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 37 of 41 shots on goal.

EICK NAMED ASSISTANT CAPTAIN: Fan favorite C.J. Eick has been named an assistant captain.

“C.J. is the embodiment of what it means to play Maverick hockey,” Schultz said. “He is a Maverick through and through – on the ice, in the locker room and in the community.

“No one works harder than C.J. and he deserves to wear the A on his jersey. We couldn’t be happier to have him be part of our leadership group.”

Eick, a 28-year-old forward from Appleton, Wisconsin, is in his third season with the Mavericks. In 125 career games with Kansas City, Eick has 45 points on 19 goals and 26 assists. The 5-foot-7, 161-pounder has played in over 200 ECHL games in his career and was the captain of the 2017-18 Utah Grizzlies.