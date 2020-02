Eldon freshman wrestler Olivia Chapman

Eldon freshman Olivia Chapman picked up two medals in the span of a week. Chapman finished in third at 135 pounds in Osage’s Warpath Tournament on January 28 where and earned the right to be called champion in the same weight class at the Highway 13 Throwdown in Higginsville on February 1. In doing so, she improved to 23-3 on the year.