Camdenton put up a fight Monday night against a state-ranked Rolla team.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs found a way to hang on to send the visitors home with a 60-52 defeat.

Elle Turner led Camdenton with 15 points, shooting 85 percent from the field. Shelby Kurtz added 12 points, five steals and four assists while Biance Stocks provided seven points with six assists. Megan Vest and Charlotte Kurtz contributed five points each, respectively.

Camdenton (13-6, 2-1 Ozark Conference) hosts Kickapoo on Thursday with freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.