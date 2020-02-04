The Lee’s Summit North wrestling team is on the rise.

That was apparent in Saturday’s Lydia’s Lights Invitational Saturday at Blue Springs South High School. The Broncos dominated by scoring 527.5 points to capture the tournament championship.

Park Hill South was a distant second with 348.5 points, Blue Springs took third with 305 points and Blue Springs South was seventh with 161.

The Broncos had nine wrestlers in championship bouts with six capturing first. North was led by two-time state qualifier Caden Schweitzer, who pinned in Park Hill South’s Connor Detty in 1:58 in the 120-pound championship.

“He was definitely pretty good, it was a hard match,” Schweitzer said of Detty. “I just caught him there at the end. It was just in the nick of time.”

North 126-pounder Ryan McNeel also picked up an impressive win to capture his weight class. He pinned Platte County’s Trey Pham in 3:02. McNeel avenged a loss to Pham earlier in the tournament, in which he was pinned in the first period.

“I was thinking, forearms were starting to give out,” McNeel said. “I needed that pin. He beat me yesterday. Yesterday, I didn’t have my stomach. I almost puked. Today I had it. I had a good mindset. I didn’t let him beat me today.”

Other Broncos to take first were Trey Robinson (138), who beat Lee’s Summit’s Ayden Sheets 3-0; Hunter Ross (145), who edged Park Hill South’s Gage Baska 4-3; Aaron Barnhill (195), who beat Lee’s Summit Carter Pikulski 10-1 and Mark McGhee (285), who pinned Rockhurst Jon Lampton in 2:19.

“Mark, for only wrestling two and a half years has really improved and keeps improving,” North coach Mick Cronk said. “I am hoping that he can turn a corner here and not only make a push to good things, but to great things at the state tournament.”

Owen Moore (220), Zane Ragland (182), Alex Noble (113) and David Spiller (132) all took second for North. Javi Gutierrez (152) was third and Carter Pickering (170) was fourth.

The Wildcats had a strong showing, as well, having three competitors take first. Brock Sullivan (220) won his championship match after pinning Moore in 3:19. Jason Gross (132) earned an escape in the second period and rode Spiller well in the third period to squeak out a 1-0 win.

“I was trying to focus and looked at the time a little bit,” Gross said. “I just tried to stay calm and hold the lead.”

DeAndre Thomas (152), who recently came back from an ankle injury that he suffered during football season, earned an 18-2 tech fall victory over Rockhurst’s Judson Dull.

“I feel like I am getting a lot more in shape,” Thomas said. “I can go a full match of wrestling without getting tired.

Michael Infranca (160) took second and Corbin Katamura (170) took third as they medaled for Blue Springs.

Blue Springs South wrestlers to place in the top four were Cooper Boyles (182, third), Evan Thielen (195, fourth) and Danny Hampton (106, fourth).