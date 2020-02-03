Camdenton boys finish fourth in Ozark Conference Tournament, Camdenton girls finish sixth in Ozark Conference, Versailles boys take fifth at Seneca Tournament, Osage boys finish eighth at Odessa Tournament, Osage girls capture fourth at Thundering Herd Invitational and Eldon girls finish fifth at Highway 13 Throwdown

Camdenton boys finish fourth in Ozark Conference Tournament

Conference bragging rights were on the line this weekend as Camdenton gathered with the rest of the Ozark Conference at Hillcrest.

By the end, the Lakers finished fourth overall as a team with a full lineup earning 125 points. Lebanon took the title with 261.5 points, Waynesville finished second with 156.5 and Rolla came in third with 146.5.

Camdenton came away with two conference champions in Grant Garrett and Dakota Davis. Garrett (28-1) went to the top of the podium at 138 pounds with two pin falls and a 7-4 decision over Rolla's Dathan Mickem in the finals (25-5). Davis (28-1) started with a 9-0 major decision and wrapped things up with a pin fall and 3-0 decision over Lebanon's Garrett Childers (20-17).

Kaden Stivers (15-7) finished second at 106, Logan Tibben (18-15) did not place at 113, Cooper Rhodenhizer (19-10) was second at 120, Aidan Neal (20-10) was third at 126, Cale Bentley (17-10) captured third at 132, Jacob Ziegler (12-14) did not place at 145, Garrett Stark (12-9) did not place at 152, Gunner Morris (20-10) did not place at 160, Zack Davis (8-11) did not place at 170, Jayder Schwertz (11-10) did not place at 182, Kaiden Davis (21-7) was third at 195 and Cort Petty (6-2) suffered an injury default loss and medical forfeit on the day.

Camdenton is scheduled to wrestle at the Marshfield Duals on Saturday.

Camdenton girls finish sixth in Ozark Conference

Camdenton was one of seven teams in action for the Ozark Conference Tournament on Saturday and the Lakers employed a lineup of five wrestlers who finished sixth with 22 team points. Defending state champion Lebanon put up 217.5 points with 12 in the lineup.

Camdenton's Taylor Mustain finished second for the Lakers, improving to 27-5 at 110 pounds. Ashlynn Hughes (7-9) did not place at 103, Alicia Smythe (5-4) did not place at 115, Belle Simpson (6-7) placed fourth at 166 and Haleigh Vanskike did not place at 187.

Camdenton will be wrestling in districts this weekend.

Versailles boys take fifth at Seneca Tournament

Versailles made a trip southwest to Seneca over the weekend to take on the host Indians and eight other schools in tournament action.

The Tigers walked away with a fifth place team finish as a lineup of 11 earned 256.5 points. Seneca defended home mats with 13 wrestlers who put up 473.5 points, Blair Oaks finished with 320.5, Diamond had 265 and Richmond was at 257.5.

Versailles did come home with a pair of champions, though. Zachary Radefeld bested his weight class at 152 pounds, moving to 26-10 on the season with a 20-7 major decision, 16-1 technical fall, two pin falls, a forfeit and 14-88 decision. He beat Clinton's Matt Blake (23-9) in the finals by pin fall. Rademann topped the field at 195 with four straight pin falls, a 19-3 technical fall, 8-1 decision and pin fall in the finals over Richmond's Ryker Plymell (27-6) to improve to 34-7.

Robert Silvey (8-18) placed ninth at 106, Kannen Wilson (35-7) finished third at 113, Brycen Reynolds (23-11) came in second at 126, Tres Powers (23-17) placed sixth at 132, Payton LaFoy (20-4) came in second at 138, Alex Radefeld (12-14) earned seventh at 145, Kyle Flieger (14-27) was ninth at 160, Mason Hibdon (24-19) was fourth at 220 and Dylan Davis (7-24) came in 10th at 285.

Versailles will now get ready for districts in two weeks.

Osage boys finish eighth at Odessa Tournament

Osage was one of 11 teams at the Odessa Tournament on Saturday and the Indians finished tied for eighth in team points with four amongst a lineup of 10 wrestlers.

Jack Creasy was Osage's lone champion of the day as he improved to 33-3 with four straight pin falls and an 8-5 decision in the championship over Odessa's Xavier Walsh (26-7) at 195 pounds.

Jacob Zelle (12-18) finished eighth at 113, Ryan Schepers (32-5) was second at 132, Eric Westbrook (24-4) was second at 138, Mason Dulle (25-8) earned seventh at 145, Corey Hubkey (22-12) placed seventh at 152, Chase Cordia (36-1) came in second at 160, Rudy Escobar (28-9) placed fourth at 182, Connor Arrowood (15-15) finished fourth at 220 and Tanner Gardner (22-14) was second at 285.

Osage will wrestle in the Marshfield Duals this weekend.

Osage girls capture fourth at Thundering Herd Invitational

School of the Osage took on nine other schools at the Thundering Herd Invitational in Buffalo over the weekend and came home with a fourth place finish.

The Indians had four wrestlers put up 79 points while Buffalo defended its home mat with 198.5 points from 11 wrestlers.

Abbey Cordia won the title at 130 pounds for Osage with four pin falls, improving to 28-2 on the year. Cordia took down Harrisonville's Summer Wagoner (17-8) in the finals.

Kamill Burch (9-13) finished fifth at 115, Cammy Walters (15-7) finished second at 120 and Katyln Sheats (2-2) finished third at 166.

Osage will enter the postseason with districts this weekend.

Eldon girls finish fifth at Highway 13 Throwdown

Eldon was in Higginsville on Saturday at the Highway 13 Throwdown where the Mustangs placed fifth out of 17 schools.

Eldon was represented by four wrestlers who put up 82 points while Knob Noster's lineup of 10 won the tournament with 147.

Olivia Chapman (23-3) captured the title at 135 pounds for Eldon by winning five pin falls on the day. Chapman earned a pin in the title match over Blue Springs' Rhian Kempf (10-6).

Anmarie Dillon (18-6) finished second at 125 pounds, Mackenzie Blankenship (8-13) finished third at 166 and Abby Bashore (8-15) placed seventh at 187.