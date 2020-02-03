Climax Springs tops Montrose for Osceola Tournament title, Camdenton beats Webb City in Laker Shootout, Macks Creek falls to host Osceola in third place game and Versailles takes sixth at Russellville Tournament and Versailles takes sixth at Russellville Tournament

Climax Springs came home a champion from the Osceola Tournament on Saturday.

After knocking off neighbor Macks Creek 63-55 in the semifinals on Friday, the Cougars continued their momentum with a 62-49 win for the title on Saturday.

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with 19 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double to go with five steals while Jayden Butterfield finished with 16 points, six assists and five steals. Hailey McIntosh added nine points, Maranda Burke finished with eight and Abi Wolfe added seven.

Climax Springs (12-6) has won four straight and the Cougars were scheduled to host Warsaw on Monday before hosting Hermitage on Friday for Homecoming.

Camdenton beats Webb City in Laker Shootout

Camdenton did not disappoint on home floor Saturday.

The Lakers hosted Webb City in their annual shootout and topped the Cardinals 77-57.

Biance Stocks put up 16 points and five assists to lead Camdenton and Shelby Kurtz nearly had a triple-double with 13 points 10 steals and nine rebounds. She also had five assists. Elle Turner finished with 13 points, Megan Vest had 12, Payton Kincaid had 11 and Charlotte Kurtz finished with eight to complete a balanced attack.

Camdenton (13-5, 1-1 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to visit state-ranked Rolla on Monday and will host Kickapoo Thursday with freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.

Macks Creek falls to host Osceola in third place game

Macks Creek made a valiant effort in the third place game of the Osceola Tournament on Saturday.

Ultimately, the Pirates came up just short in a 71-66 loss to the Indians. Macks Creek once trailed by 19 at the half before cutting the gap to five points.

Macks Creek (7-8) hosts Richland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Versailles takes sixth at Russellville Tournament

Versailles wrapped up play in the Russellville Tournament over the weekend and the Tigers wound up sixth after falling in the consolation finals on Saturday to Belle 67-47.

Versailles won its consolation semifinal over Calvary Lutheran 63-41 on Friday.

The Tigers (5-12, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Eldon on Monday before visiting St. Paul Lutheran in Concordia on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.