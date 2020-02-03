Versailles takes fifth with win over Eldon at Eldon Tournament and Osage knocks off Plato for seventh place at Eldon Tournament

Versailles takes fifth with win over Eldon at Eldon Tournament

Versailles wrapped up the Eldon Tournament with a 67-54 win over the host Mustangs for fifth place on Saturday.

Versailles’ Coby Williams led the way with 29 points while Seth Newton finished with 11 and Eli Gulyayev had eight. In a previous 84-52 win over Osage in the consolation semifinals, a trio of Tigers in Williams, Newton and Jordan Williams had 14 points each and Austin Zolecki turned in 13.

Eldon was paced by Aidan Wells in the battle with Versailles as he knocked down 30 points while Logan Hall had 11. The Mustangs previously beat Plato 53-43 in the consolation semifinals where Hall turned in 17 points, Wells finished with 13, Collin Tamm had 10 and Clayton Moore had nine.

Versailles (9-8, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) visits St. Paul Lutheran in Concordia on Tuesday with junior varsity tipping off at 5 p.m. Eldon (2-16, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) visits Dixon on Tuesday at the same time.

Osage knocks off Plato for seventh place at Eldon Tournament

Osage wrapped up the Eldon Tournament on a strong note with a 65-55 win over Plato.

Osage (3-12, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) visits Skyline on Tuesday.