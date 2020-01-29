Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) action in this week's multitude of high school basketball tournaments saw nine C-T area squads post victories

The Southwest Livingston Wildcats advanced to the championship semifinals of the Richmond Invitational, while Meadville’s and Linn County’s teams swept their pair of outings in the Meadville Invitational’s first round Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) as the busy week of high school basketball tournament action continued.

Also posting tourney first-round triumphs Tuesday were the undefeated Norborne girls at Keytesville, the host boys at Keytesville, Jamesport: Tri-County’s girls at Gilman City, and Polo’s girls at North Platte.

In the one non-tournament doubleheader, host Hardin-Central handled Breckenridge’s girls easily in Carroll-Livingston Activity Association action. No score or information on the boys’ game was available at the time of this story’s posting.

RICHMOND TOURNEY

(B) Southwest Livingston 57, Wellington-Napoleon 48

Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats slid into Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. championship semifinal of the Richmond Invitational, in which they’ll meet the hosts, with an easier-than-it-seems win over Wellington-Napoleon Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (10-3) led 15-8 after one period and kept extending the gap over the next two. After being in front 36-20 at halftime, Southwest extended it to 55-27 at the end of the third quarter. By that time, SLHS senior star pivot Mack Anderson had 23 points, 22 rebounds, seven assists, and six shot blocks, Wildcats coach Dana Hansen noted.

Anderson did not play in the fourth quarter, when WNHS’ Tigers managed to carve the 28-points deficit to single digits by the final horn, but were no threat to erase all of it.

Patrick Warren popped in 18 in the Wildcats’ win and Chase Neptune 12. Wellington-Napoleon received 11 from Garrett Waters, nine of them in the last segment.

MEADVILLE TOURNEY

(G) Meadville 92, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 31

(B) Meadville 66, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 25

(G) Linn County 45, Mendon: Northwestern 34

(B) Linn County 59, Mendon: Northwestern 56

The top-seeded host Lady Eagles (12-2) came within an eyelash of tripling their first-round foe Tuesday, cracking the 90-points barrier behind 27 Kiera Holcer markers, 18 by Maggie McLain, and six other scorers who netted between five and nine.

Meadville’s girls will clash with Linn County at 7 p.m. Thursday in the title semifinals.

MHS’ boys also had the “running clock” throughout the final stanza of their win, leading 62-18 after 24 minutes. Dominik Gannan’s 21 points, Conner Fletcher’s 14, and 10 from Parker Burton paced the Eagles (12-2), who’ll meet Linn County in Thursday’s 8:15 p.m. championship semi.

Linn County’s boys and girls – each seeded fifth – took down No. 4 seed Mendon: Northwestern Tuesday.

In the more-surprising outcome, LCHS’ Lady Mustangs (7-5) used tremendously-successful defense in the first half to set up the eventual 11-points triumph. Northwestern’s girls (10-5) managed only three field goals and seven points before intermission. Up 20-7 at the mid-game break, Linn County was “steady as she goes” in the last two stanzas, being outscored by only two points to secure the win with room to spare.

For the Lady Mustangs, Jenna Hoerrman’s 16 points topped the scoring. Northwestern had 12 from Halie Smith, but usual top scorer Georgeanne Zahner was held to eight, all in the second half.

LCHS’ boys (3-7) got a huge 32-points night from senior standout Michael O’Kane, all of them coming in the last three periods after Northwestern’s Eagles (7-8) had bolted to a 17-4 lead after one, even with one of its top players, Hunter Stockwell, sitting out.

With O’Kane tallying a dozen times in the second segment, the Mustangs virtually had caught up by halftime, trailing only 27-26. Another eight by the senior guard helped even things after three at 39-all and another dozen in the final period was enough for the 3-points win.

Northwestern’s Clayton Gregory scored a team-best 16 points, while Gannan Johnson tallied 12, Isaac Zahner 11, and Silas Brown 10.

Wednesday’s schedule – all consolation semifinals – at the Meadville Invitational will be: 4:30 – (G) Hale/Bosworth vs. Tina-Avavlon, 5:45 – (B) Tina-Avalon vs. Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris, 7:00 – (G) Northwestern vs. Bucklin/Macon County R-4, and 8:15 – (B) Northwestern vs. Bucklin/Macon County R-4.

Thursday’s championship semifinals line out this way: 4:30 – (G) Mercer vs. Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris, 5:45 – (B) Hale/Bosworth vs. Mercer, 7:00 – (G) Meadville vs. Linn County and 8:15 – (B) Meadville vs. Linn County.

HAMILTON TOURNEY

(G) Trenton 40, Braymer 26

(B) East Buchanan 60, Braymer 30

(G) East Buchanan 56, Gallatin 6

(B) Gallatin 73, Trenton 54

Any long-shot chance of Braymer’s Lady ’Cats reprising their unexpected title from the early December Gallatin Invitational about 12 miles south on Missouri Highway 13 were thwarted by the team they topped for the Gallatin crown.

Tough Trenton defense throttled Braymer’s girls (8-5) to one basket and one free throw in the opening quarter, although the Lady Bulldogs put up only seven points themselves. The THS lead doubled to eight at halftime and increased by three in each of the last two segments.

THS received 13 points from Maci Moore and 12 by Lexi Whitaker. Braymer was led by Jasmine Taylor’s nine.

In the end, Braymer’s boys (1-10) were doubled by strong East Buchanan, but it was a 41-14 gap at halftime before EBHS eased off a bit. All-State forward Ethan Kilgore sat out the fourth period after notching 24 tallies through three. Owen Fortney added 10.

The BHS Bobcats’ top scorer was reserve Carson Brame with eight, including two second-quarter treys.

Lilly Schilling’s 22 points led “East Buck’s” girls to their blowout win, while Gallatin’s Bulldogs produced five twin-digits scorers and another with eight markers in their win over Trenton. THS’ Bulldogs got 13 points from Jaren Whitney, 12 by Preston Harris off the bench, and 11 by Royce Jackson.

Wednesday’s consolation semifinals schedule will be: 4:30 – (B) South Harrison vs. KC: The Daniel Academy, 5:45 – (G) Braymer vs. Gallatin, 7:00 – (B) Braymer vs. Trenton, 8:15 – (G) South Harrison vs. Lathrop.

On Thursday, with championship-game appearances at stake, the slate will be: 4:30 – (B) Hamilton: Penney vs. Lathrop, 5:45 – (G) East Buchanan vs. Trenton, 7:00 – (B) East Buchanan vs. Gallatin, 8:15 – (G) Hamilton: Penney vs. KC: Notre Dame de Sion.

KEYTESVILLE TOURNEY

(G) Norborne 56, Brunswick 11

(B) Keytesville 70, Norborne 45

(B) Higbee 72, Columbia Independent 41

Norborne’s Lady Pirates easily remained unbeaten Tuesday, netting an area-best 14th triumph by silencing Brunswick on no more than four points in any quarter.

NHS’ girls were led in scoring by Olivia Dooley’s 19 points. Kennadie Crowe tacked on 14.

Norborne’s girls will have the second (last) “pool” game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against hapless Bevier. Brunswick’s girls will play for third place Friday at 8 p.m.

Keytesville’s second-seeded Tigers easily handled fellow CLAA member Norborne (2-12) in their first-round contest in the bracketed boys’ division. No specifics on the contest were reported.

KHS’ boys and Higbee will meet in the championship semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m. after Higbee rolled over Columbia Independent 72-41 Tuesday.

The Madison girls’ 41-34 triumph over Higbee Tuesday qualified them for Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game, nearly certainly against Norborne.

Keytesville’s Wednesday slate will be: 4:30 – (G) Norborne vs. Bevier, 5:45 – (B) Madison vs. Bevier, 7:00 – (G) Keytesville vs. Higbee, 8:15 – (B) Norborne vs. Columbia Independent.

Thursday's boys' championship semifinals also will see No. 1 seed Brunswick meeting Kansas City: Northland Christian at 6 p.m.

GILMAN CITY TOURNEY

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 62, East Harrison 25

Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs (10-5) reached double-digits victories on the year behind Bailee Hoover’s five trifectas and 17 points. Kaelynn Evans chipped in 14 tallies and Lexi Wyant 12. Carrie Vaughn topped East Harrison (Cainsville/Ridgeway) with eight.

TCHS’ second-seeded girls will go against Pattonsburg in the championship semifinals Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Pattonsburg posted a 62-34 verdict over the hosts Monday.

After a Monday loss, Tri-County’s boys will play Union Star in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. Union Star was eclipsed by top seed Princeton 71-34 Tuesday.

NORTH PLATTE TOURNEY

(G) Polo 44, North Platte 38

(B) Mid-Buchanan 58, Polo 35

Polo’s Lady Panthers (9-7) followed their Grand River Conference-East upset of Princeton last Saturday with a first-round takedown of third-seeded North Platte Tuesday.

No details on the PHS triumph had been received at the time of this story’s original posting early Wednesday.

The Lady Panthers will clash with Mid-Buchanan in Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship semifinal.

Polo’s boys (4-12) fell to No. 1 seed Mid-Buchanan by a respectable final score after trailing by 11 after one quarter and 20 at the half.

“We were behind 31-11 at the half and played almost even in the second half,” Panthers coach Morgan Dickson noted.

Joe Beaver’s 23 points powered Polo, which will go against North Andrew at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation semifinal. Mid-Buchanan was topped in scoring by Stetson Liefring’s 13 points.

In Tuesday’s other first-round games, Plattsburg’s boys bested North Andrew 64-55, while NAHS won the girls’ clash between the same schools by a 54-46 margin.

NON-TOURNAMENT

(G) Hardin-Central 61, Breckenridge 35

HARDIN, Mo. — In CLAA play, HCHS’ Lady Bulldogs (8-5, 6-1 conf.) stayed in second place in regular-season league play by handily turning back improved Breckenridge’s Lady Bulldogs ((2-8, 2-5 conf.).

Ahead 61-25 after three quarters, Hardin-Central was led by Carly Thacker’s 27 points and five steals, Alexis Yockel’s 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists, and Isabella Anderson’s nine assists, six points, and five steals.

The brightest spot for Breckenridge, according to Hardin-Central’s statisticians, was its connecting on four of its nine 3-points shots.

Breckenridge will be idle until next Tuesday, when it is to host East Harrison (Cainsville/Ridgeway). Hardin-Central is to visit Orrick Friday.



