Camdenton boys capture sixth at Hickman Tournament

Camdenton was one of 18 teams in action at the Hickman Tournament on Saturday in Columbia that featured a field spanning both sides of the state and a team from Edwardsville, Ill., that captured the team title.

Edwardsville employed a full lineup of 14 wrestlers and spoiled things for the rest of Missouri with 344.5 team points and Camdenton managed to capture sixth place with 183 points from 11 Lakers in action.

Camdenton’s Grant Garrett had the best day among his companions by capturing the title in the 138-pound weight class. Garrett (33-1) earned five pin fall victories, won a 10-5 decision in the semifinals and an 8-2 decision for the title during the two-day tournament.

Cort Petty (12-1) finished third for Camdenton at 220 as he continues to get back in the groove from injuries sustained during football season. Kaiden Davis (25-7) also finished third at 195, Kaden Stivers (18-8) placed fourth at 106 and Dakota Davis (30-3) came in fourth at 285 to round out the Lakers who finished in the top four.

Meanwhile, Logan Tibben (20-16) came in seventh at 113 and a trio of Lakers wound up eighth. Cooper Rhodenhizer (19-13) placed eighth at 120 along with Aidan Neal (19-13) at 126 and Garrett Stark (13-11) at 152. Cale Bentley (18-13) earned ninth at 132 and Gunner Morris (23-10) also finished ninth at 160.

Camdenton will visit Lake area neighbor Osage on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Camdenton and Eldon girls battle at St. Clair Classic

Camdenton and Eldon were among 19 total schools at the St. Clair Classic over the weekend where the Lakers finished eighth as a team and the Mustangs earned 14th.

Camdenton had six wrestlers in action who earned 58 points, Eldon had a duo earn 26 and champion West Plains finished with 170 amongst a lineup of 10.

Camdenton finished with a champion, though, as Taylor Mustain improved to 30-4 by besting the 110-pound weight class with five pin falls.Haleigh Vanskike (8-5) finished fourth at 187, Belle Simpson (7-8) finished sixth at 166, both Ashlynn Hughes (7-11) and Trinity Covard (11-15) finished seventh at 103 and 110 and Bailey Matthews (2-15) captured 10th at 115.

Eldon also had a champion in Olivia Chapman (119-3) who rose to the top of the 135 class with two pin falls, an 11-4 decision and 10-3 decision. Abby Bashore (7-11) was also in action and finished 10th at 187.

Camdenton and Eldon will be at the Osage Tournament Tuesday.

Versailles boys finish third at Lathrop Invite

Versailles went to battle on the mats at Lathrop with 14 other schools over the weekend where the Tigers finished third with 165 team points.

The Tigers had 12 wrestlers in action and finished only behind the host’s lineup of 11 wrestlers and 273 points and Mid-Buchanan’s 13 wrestlers who earned 270.5 points.

Versailles had a trio of wrestlers finish second as Zachary Radefeld (19-9) did so at 152 pounds where he lost by pin fall in the finals to Mid-Buchanan’s Chase Davidson (18-3), Gage Tessier (22-6) lost to Lathrop’s Brendon Arthur in the finals at 182 and Riley Rademann (25-7) came up just short in the title match to Lathrop’s Dorian Walters (29-2) at 195.

There were also a trio of Tigers who came in third. Kannen Wilson (29-4) was among them at 113, Tres Powers (21-11) placed third at 132 and Payton LaFoy (13-3) earned third at 138.

Mason Hibdon (20-14) placed fourth at 220, Alex Radefeld (9-8) earned sixth at 145 and the rest of the Tigers did not place. Robert Silvey (4-13) competed at 106, Kyle Flieger (12-22) went to battle at 160, Connor Lehman (17-9) was at 170 and Dylan Davis (5-19) was at 285.

Versailles will host Hallsville and Blair Oaks for a Tri-County Conference triangular on Tuesday.