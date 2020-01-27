Camdenton falls to Chillicothe in Laker Shootout, Macks Creek falls to Skyline at Laker Shootout, Versailles unable to keep up with Greenwood, Eldon falls to Southern Boone, Osage drops game to Eugene and Climax Springs takes down Fair Play

Camdenton falls to Chillicothe in Laker Shootout

Camdenton hosted nine schools for a round of nine games on Saturday in the annual Laker Shootout and the home team did not have the ending it planned after falling to Chillicothe in the nightcap 75-66.

Paxton DeLaurent led Camdenton with 22 points, Drake Miller added 12, Kam Durnin finished with eight, Joel Mason and Aaron Poage had seven and Brandon Pasley turned in six respectively.

Camdenton (3-10, 0-2 Ozark Conference) will play in the Liberator Tournament at Bolivar this week.

Macks Creek falls to Skyline at Laker Shootout

Macks Creek made a quick trip up Highway 54 to take on Skyline in the annual Laker Shootout in Camdenton and the Tigers proved to be a tough opponent with a 77-47 win over the Pirates.

Macks Creek trailed 37-30 at the break, but the second half went Skyline’s way as the Tigers led 61-43 to start the fourth quarter.

Hunter Lane and Colton Walter led Macks Creek with 14 points each and Lane finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds.

Macks Creek ( 11-7) returns to action February 4 against Richland.

Versailles unable to keep up with Greenwood

Versailles met Greenwood in Springfield on Saturday in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic and the Tigers came up short in a 99-76 loss to the Blue jays and highly-touted prospect Aminu Mohammed.

Recognized as one of the top players in the midwest, Mohammed went for 43 points against the Tigers to give his team the edge.

Versailles was led by Coby Williams who dropped 33 points for the Tigers while Austin Zolecki finished with 13, Adam Radcliff added eight and Seth Newton turned in seven.

Versailles (7-7, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will play in the 89th Annual Eldon Tournament this week.

Eldon falls to Southern Boone

It was a tough night on the floor for Eldon as the Mustangs fell to Southern Boone 69-28 Saturday.

Collin Tamm had 13 points to lead Eldon while Aidan Wells finished with six and Logan Hall had five.

Eldon (1-14, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) will host the 89th Annual Eldon Tournament this week.

Osage drops game to Eugene

Osage visited Eugene on Friday and fell to the Eagles 67-47.

Osage (2-10, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) plays in the Eldon Tournament this week.

Climax Springs takes down Fair Play

Climax Springs visited Fair Play Saturday and picked up a 54-36 win.

Climax Springs (9-7) is in the Osceola Tournament this week.