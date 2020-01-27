Climax Springs had no trouble picking up a road win at Fair Play on Saturday with a 65-20 win over the Hornets.

Autumn Wallace led the Cougars with 26 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double while Jayden Butterfield added 14 points and five assists and C.J. Dake contributed nine points, six assists and five steals. Maranda Burke added eight points to the effort.

Climax Springs (9-6) will be in the Osceola Tournament this week.