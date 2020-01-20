Camdenton boys capture Republic Invitational title, Eldon girls finish second and Camdenton takes third at Willard Tournament, Eldon boys finish ninth at Willard, Versailles girls take on Harrisonville Scramble, Versailles boys finish second at Warsaw Invitational and Osage boys produce trio of champions at Owensville Invitational

Camdenton boys capture Republic Invitational title

Camdenton was the best team on the mats at Republic on Saturday.

The Lakers won the Republic Invitational championship after besting 15 other schools with a full lineup of 14 grapplers that produced three individual champions and 213 team points. Lathrop was the next best team with 11 wrestlers on hand that earned 205 points, respectively.

Grant Garrett was one of those champions for Camdenton as he beat out the 138-pound class with four pin falls and a 7-5 decision in the title match to improve to 24-1 on the season. Cort Petty, who is just getting started on the mats after returning from injury, showed no signs of rust as he moved to 5-0 with four pin falls and a medical forfeit in the championship at 220 pounds. Dakota Davis could also call himself a champion after reaching the top of the podium at 285 with four pin falls and a 4-0 decision.

Cooper Rhodenhizer (120) finished in second for the Lakers as he improved to 16-9 on the season, Jacob Ziegler (145) also finished second and improved to 11-11 and Gunner Morris (160) took second and improved to 19-8.

Logan Tibben (113) placed third and improved to 15-9, Aidan Neal (126) placed fourth and improved to 16-8, Garrett Stark (152) captured fourth and improved to 12-6 and Kaiden Davis (195) also took fourth to go to 18-6. Meanwhile, Anden Vanskike (106) came in sixth and is now 6-8, Cale Bentley (132) finished seventh to go to 13-11, Zack Davis (170) earned seventh to move to 8-7 and Jayder Schwertz (182) finished ninth to move to 10-8.

Camdenton will get ready for a triangular with Branson and Willard on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Eldon girls finish second and Camdenton takes third at Willard Tournament

The Lake area was represented by the ladies of Eldon and Camdenton on the mats at Willard on Saturday and the Lake area had some good results.

There were nine teams on hand and Eldon finished second with 24 team points while Camdenton was third with 21. The Mustangs had four wrestlers in action, the Lakers had five and first place Buffalo finished with 62.5 points amongst a lineup of 10.

There were still some wrestlers who brought back titles to the Lake area.

Anmarie Dillon was amongst those champions as she finished first for Eldon at 125 pounds with two pin falls to improve to 16-4. Olivia Chapman also finished first with two pin falls at 135 to improve to 15-3 while Abby Bashore earned second at 187 to go to 6-8 and Mackenzie Blankenship (166) finished fourth to go to 5-11.

Taylor Mustain was a champion for Camdenton as she bested the field at 115 with two pin falls to improve to 25-4. Trinity Covard (110) finished second and is now 0-2, Belle Simpson (166) earned third and is 1-2, Haleigh Vanskike (187) captured third and is 5-3 and Alicia Smythe (120) finished fourth to go to 5-3.

Camdenton will go to battle in a triangular with Branson and Willard on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Eldon will be in quadrangular action with Mexico, Centralia and Sullivan on Friday.

Eldon boys finish eighth at Willard

Eldon took on the Tiger Pride Battle in Willard on Saturday and the Mustangs finished eighth overall.

Eldon earned 55 team points amongst eight schools with nine wrestlers in action while the hosts finished first with a full lineup of 14 that produced 213.5 points.

Kaden Dillon had the best day among the Mustangs after finishing second at 195 pounds to improve to 33-2. Dillon lost a 9-6 decision in the finals to Willard's Jed Brandon (24-2). Killian Wilson (132) finished fifth to go to 19-14, Ian Birdno (160) came in fifth and is now 14-20, Aidan Gerber (120) also placed fifth to move to 20-11, Nevin Campo (170) came in sixth to go to 4-25 and Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) placed seventh and is now 10-15. There were also a trio of Mustangs who finished eighth in Maddox Berlener (113) who is now 5-19, Collin Waters (126) who is now 6-16 and Tanner Pappas (138) who is 1-25.

Eldon will be in quadrangular action with Mexico, Centralia and Sullivan on Friday.

Versailles girls take on Harrisonville Scramble

Versailles was in Harrisionville for tournament action on Thursday and the Tigers got some positive results.

Alana May went undefeated at 3-0 in the 235-pound bracket, Bethany Howard finished the day 1-2 at 125 pounds, Sarah Huffman finished 1-1 at 187 and Ellie Dunnaway finished 1-2 at 235.

The Tigers are scheduled to wrestle in the Osage Tournament on January 28.

Versailles boys finish second at Warsaw Invitational

Versailles was one of 13 teams at the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday and the Tigers finished second overall with 211 points. Centralia won the event 325 points, respectively.

The Tigers did have one champion on the day as Zachary Radefeld captured the title at 152 pounds. Radefeld won three pin falls, a 17-2 technical fall and a 2-0 decision in the finals against Clinton's Matt Blake (17-7).

Kannen Wilson (113) finished second and improved to 24-3, Tres Powers (132) also finished second to improve to 17-9, Payton LaFoy finished second at 138 to go to 9-1 and Riley Rademann (195) placed second to improve to 20-6. A trio of Tigers finished fifth as as Bycen Reynolds (126) improved to 16-8, Connor Lehman (170) went to 15-6 and Mason Hibdon (17-11) went to 17-11. Meanwhile, Jacob Schrock (145) finished sixth and is 2-3 along with Dylan Davis (285) who is 4-14. Robert Silvey (106) placed seventh and is 4-11, Kyle Flieger (160) also captured seventh and is 11-18, Logan Rand (126) placed eighth and is 9-10, Alex Radefeld (145) also earned eighth and is 6-8 and Cage Pritchett (138) finished 13th and is 1-3.

Versailles will be in the Lathrop Tournament on Saturday.

Osage boys produce trio of champions at Owensville Invitational

School of the Osage was in the Owensville Invitational on Saturday and the Indians were one of 13 teams on the mats.

There were not team scores available, but the Indians had a pretty good day on an individual basis as they came home with a trio of champions in Mason Dule, Chase Cordia and Jack Creasy.

Dulle finished first at 145 pounds which included an 11-0 major decision and three pin falls to improve to 20-6 on the season. Cordia had five pin falls at 160 to remain undefeated at 28-0 and Creasy went to the top of the podium at 195 with four pin falls and a 16-1 technical fall .

Eric Westbrook (138) finished second for the Indians and moved to 17-4 and Rudy Escobar (182) also finished second and is 22-6. There were plenty of Osage wrestlers who finished third and it began with Ryan Schepers (132) who is now 25-4. Corey Hubkey (152) moved to 18-9, Brenden Brell (170) moved to 8-9, Connor Arrowood (220) is now 12-12 and Tanner Gardner (285) is at 14-13. Meanwhile, Jacob Zelle (113) placed fourth and is 10-11 and Adam Diver (106) placed eighth and is 6-12.

Osage will be taking on Lake area neighbor Camdenton on January 30 at 6 p.m.