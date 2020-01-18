The Lakers finished third overall as a team in a meet hosted by Springfield Central and came away with 10 personal records and two events worthy of state consideration times.

Camdenton had a fairly good day in the pool on Tuesday at Foster Natatorium in Springfield.

The Lakers finished third overall as a team in a meet hosted by Springfield Central and came away with 10 personal records and two events worthy of state consideration times.

The 200 medley relay team of Emily Willis, Amanda Ferguson, Kiah Seymour and Irelyn Meckley captured third in their event and turned in a state consideration time. Also swimming in the event was the team of Addy Normand, Reagen Faiferlick, Abigail Mcguire and Marran Garrett who finished 10th.

Camdenton's other relay event featured the 200 freestyle where Meckley, Seymour, McGuire and Willis also turned in a state consideration time after finishing fourth. Meanwhile, the team of Beaux Darnall, Brooke Echternacht, Garrett and Raquel Potteiger finished 11th.

Potteiger went on to finish fourth in the individual 200 freestyle and Echternacht was right behind her in fifth. A trio of Lakers were in the 200 individual medley and Willis placed third while Seymour finished fourth and Echternacht came in 10th.

Four Camdenton swimmers dove in for the 50 freestyle and Meckley was the fastest among the quartet with a seventh place finish while Ferguson finished 22nd, Garrett finished 28th and Faiferlick came in 30th. The 100 butterfly featured Willis and McGuire who finished fifth and eighth, respectively. Meckley was the lone Laker in the pool for the 100 freestyle where she finished fifth.

There were two Lakers in action for the 500 freestyle and Potteiger finished sixth while Normand placed eighth. Darnall took on the 100 backstroke for Camdenton and earned 15th. Last but not least was the 100 breaststroke and Seymour came in third while Ferguson placed sixth and Bailey Hurr earned 20th.

Camdenton was scheduled to swim in the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia on Saturday and will be swimming back at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.