After Tuesday’s disappointing 45-point performance at Mississippi State, the Missouri men’s basketball team has its first chance to right those wrongs.

The Tigers are back on the road to face Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where MU will get its first in-person look at a Nate Oats-coached Crimson Tide team.

Alabama handed No. 4 Auburn its first loss of the season Wednesday with a 83-64 victory over its in-state rival.

This will be the first of two meetings between the schools this season, as the Crimson Tide come to Columbia for both teams’ Southeastern Conference finales.

Alabama is 9-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Missouri also is 9-7 overall but 1-3 in the SEC.

Tip-off against the Crimson Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network and will be radio broadcast on KTGR (105.1 FM).

Here’s a closer look at the Missouri vs. Alabama matchup. Below are projected lineups, players to watch, keys to the game and a score prediction.

Projected Missouri starters: Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith, Kobe Brown, Reed Nikko

Projected Alabama starters: Alex Reese, Herbert Jones, Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty Jr., Jaden Shackelford

Missouri player to watch

One bright spot from Tuesday’s blowout loss against Mississippi State was the play of freshman Kobe Brown. He was the only Tiger to reach double figures, scoring 14, and has been one of the most important Missouri players in conference play.

While Brown likely won’t lead the team in minutes on the court against Alabama, he is primed to play a significant role.

Brown is from Huntsville, Alabama, about 150 miles from Tuscaloosa, and should have plenty of family and friends in the crowd to support him.

Along with Dru Smith and Mark Smith, Brown is the only Tiger to start every game this season.

Brown is averaging 6.3 points in 18.5 minutes per game.

Alabama player to watch

The key to Alabama’s defeat of Auburn: Kira Lewis Jr. and his unpredictability on the court.

Lewis scored 25 points in 36 minutes against the previously undefeated foe. No other player in the game scored more than 14.

Lewis was 8 of 14 from the field and drew several fouls by getting around Auburn defenders with his speed.

He also appeared to know the perfect time to put on the brakes and pull up for a mid-range or 3-point attempt.

Auburn couldn’t stay in front of Lewis no matter his movements, and slowing him down will be key if Missouri wants its first SEC road win this season.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin likely will have multiple defenders draw this assignment, including Dru Smith, the Tigers’ steals leader, and Xavier Pinson, because of his ability to be a pest with his aggressive style.

Missouri’s key to the game

The Tigers need to have a good start. Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead and Missouri never recovered.

MU has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country its past three games.

Against Tennessee last Tuesday, it showed both brilliance and troubling tendencies. In the victory over Florida last Saturday, the Tigers’ offense made incredible strides. Then came the lopsided loss to the Bulldogs.

A solid start increases the chances of stability and a positive result for Missouri.

Alabama’s key to the game

If it worked against Auburn, it should be effective against Missouri.

While the Tiger teams have plenty of differences, the Crimson Tide made Auburn uncomfortable from the jump. Missouri never looked comfortable against Mississippi State.

Alabama and Missouri play two vastly different styles. Alabama averages 83.2 points per game, while Missouri only scores 66.9 per game.

Missouri only gives up 59.7 points per game, while Alabama lets in 77.8 per game. Turning the matchup into a track meet would benefit the Crimson Tide.

Final score prediction

Alabama 77, Missouri 68

