Indians sweep three-time defending conference champion Versailles and Southern Boone to bring home championship

The wrestlers from School of the Osage are the new kings of the Tri-County Conference.

The Indian boys visited Southern Boone Thursday night for a conference triangular with the host Eagles and three-time defending conference champion Versailles and swept both duals to earn the conference title.

Osage left little doubt, too.

The Indians knocked off the defending champion Tigers 54-15 and Southern Boone 58-18 to get it done.

"The Osage boys wrestling team has had an amazing season and this honor has been a long time coming," Osage coach Randy Satterlee said. "I am excited for the boys to have the opportunity to be recognized for their hard work and effort they have put in this season. Our conference has a very strong group of wrestling schools so for our kids to come out as the champions, it really means something. The Tri-County teams have sharpened our wrestlers and that will carry on to success for the remainder of the season."

In the showdown with Versailles, Osage's Ryan Schepers was the first Indian to win by pin fall at 132 pounds as he took down Versailles' Tres Powers. Corey Hubkey (152) won by pin fall as well over Zachary Radefeld, Tristan Satterlee (160) did the same against Kyle Flieger, Chase Cordia (170) pinned Connor Lehman and Rudy Escobar (182) pinned Gage Tessier. Eric Westbrook (138) won an 8-4 decision over Payton LaFoy, Mason Dulle (145) won by the same margin over Alex Radefeld, Connor Arrowood (220) earned a 3-1 tiebreaker over Mason Hibdon and Tanner Gardner (285) won a 6-0 decision against Damian Murray. Osage also had two open wins as Adam Diver (106) and Jacob Zelle (120) went uncontested.

Versailles got on the board with a pin for Kannen Wilson at 113 over Bobby Boswell in the early going. Brycen Reynolds (126) went uncontested and Riley Rademann (195) picked up a 6-3 decision over Jack Creasy.

Schepers picked up the first win for Osage against Southern Boone as he won by pin fall at 132. Westbrook (138) earned a 16-6 major decision, Hubkey (152) captured a 4-2 decision, Satterlee (160) shut out his opponent 6-0, Cordia (170) won by pin fall, Creasy (195) also won by pin fall and the rest of Osage's success came from open weight classes. Dulle (145), Escobar (182), Arrowood (220), Gardner (285) and Boswell (113) all went uncontested. Southern Boone's only wins came with a pin fall over Zelle at 120, an open weight class at 126 and a pin over Diver at 106.

Osage will now head to the Owensville Tournament on Saturday with some momentum. Versailles will look to bounce back in the Warsaw Tournament on the same day.

Editor's Note: Versailles' results against Southern Boone and the results from the Osage girls will be added as soon more information becomes available.