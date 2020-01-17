Camdenton loses nailbiter to Lebanon, Eldon falls to Eugene and Versailles hit with tough loss to Boonville

Camdenton loses nailbiter to Lebanon

It came down to the wire between two Highway 5 rivals Thursday night when Camdenton hosted Lebanon.

It was the first game between the two sides since their meeting in the district championship a season ago and unfortunately for the Lakers, the Yellowjackets escaped with a 69-67 win.

Payton Kincaid led the Lakers with 18 points and also collected seven rebounds. Shelby Kurtz provided 14 points and four assists, Biance Stocks knocked down 13 points to go with six rebounds and four assists and Elle Turner finished the night with six points.

Up next for Camdenton (7-4, 1-1 Ozark Conference) is the Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament in Bolivar. The Lakers open up with a game against conference foe Hillcrest in the first round on Monday.

Eldon falls to Eugene

Eldon hosted Eugene Thursday night and the Mustangs came up a few points short in a 55-42 loss to the Eagles.

Taylor Henderson led the Mustangs with 15 points and seven rebounds while Haley Henderson added 14 points to go with six rebounds and five steals.

Eldon (5-8, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will play in the annual Osage Invitational Tournament next week.

Versailles hit with tough loss to Boonville

Versailles hosted Boonville in Tri-County Conference action Thursday night and the Tigers were dealt a 77-15 loss by the Pirates.

Versailles (4-9, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will visit Southern Boone on Tuesday with the junior varsity starting at 6 p.m.