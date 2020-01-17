Macks Creek falls in semifinals of Skyline Tournament, Camdenton comes up short against Marshfield and Eldon drops game to Warrensburg in California Tournament

Macks Creek falls in semifinals of Skyline Tournament

Macks Creek had a chance to knock off the top-seeded hosts in the semifinals of the Skyline Tournament Thursday night and the fourth-seeded Pirates found it to be a challenging task in an 83-52 loss to the Tigers.

It was a 21-11 game after the first quarter as Macks Creek trailed, but a dominant 39-8 run in the second quarter made the hill much steeper to climb for the Pirates.

Macks Creek's Hunter Lane paced the Pirates with 27 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double performance and Colton Walter knocked down 16 points.

Macks Creek (9-6) is scheduled to play for third place on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Camdenton comes up short against Marshfield

Camdenton visited Marshfield Thursday night and the Lakers were on the short end of a 45-37 final.

Camdenton (3-8, 0-2 Ozark Conference) hosts Bolivar on Tuesday with freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.

Eldon drops game to Warrensburg in California Tournament

Eldon met Warrensburg in the consolation round of the California Tournament Thursday night and came up short in a 64-35 defeat.

Logan Hall led Eldon with 20 points and Aidan Wells added six points for the Mustangs.

Eldon (1-11, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to take on Moberly for seventh place on Saturday morning before taking a trip to Fulton on Monday with freshmen starting at 5 p.m.