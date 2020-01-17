Macks Creek falls in semifinals of Skyline Tournament and Camdenton comes up short against Marshfield

Macks Creek falls in semifinals of Skyline Tournament

Macks Creek had a chance to knock off the top-seeded hosts in the semifinals of the Skyline Tournament Thursday night and the fourth-seeded Pirates found it to be a challenging task in an 83-52 loss to the Tigers.

It was a 21-11 game after the first quarter as Macks Creek trailed, but a dominant 39-8 run in the second quarter made the hill much steeper to climb for the Pirates.

Macks Creek's Hunter Lane paced the Pirates with 27 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double performance and Colton Walter knocked down 16 points.

Macks Creek (9-6) is scheduled to play for third place on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Camdenton comes up short against Marshfield

Camdenton visited Marshfield Thursday night and the Lakers were on the short end of a 45-37 final.

Camdenton (3-8, 0-2 Ozark Conference) hosts Bolivar on Tuesday with freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.