Osage sweeps Eldon and Blair Oaks and Camdenton boys split with Neosho and Republic while girls pick up sweep

Osage sweeps Eldon and Blair Oaks

The night belonged to School of the Osage.

The Indians hosted Eldon and Blair Oaks in a Tri-County Conference triangular and the boys beat Blair Oaks 37-34 and Eldon 60-15 while the girls knocked off Blair Oaks 18-15 and Eldon 22-12.

Meanwhile, the Eldon boys came up short in a 63-16 dual with the Falcons and the girls managed to earn a 21-0 shutout.

After Blair Oaks picked up an early 10-0 lead on Osage, the Indians came back with an uncontested win for Demie Cobb at 126 pounds before Ryan Schepers (132) won a 5-3 decision, Eric Westbrook (138) won by pin fall and Mason Dulle (145) was a 17-7 winner by major decision. Chase Cordia (160) contributed to the win with a pin while Rudy Escobar (182) and Jack Creasy (195) did the same.

Blair Oaks picked up points with a 13-4 major decision over Jacob Zelle at 113, an uncontested weight class at 120, a 5-1 decision over Corey Hubkey (152), a pin over Benden Brell (170), a 6-2 tiebreaker over Connor Arrowood (220) and pin falls over Tanner Gardner (285) and Adam Diver (106).

Things went a little smoother for Osage in its bout with Eldon as Schepers (132) won by pin fall over Killian Wilson, Westbrook (138) earned an 18-3 technical fall over Tanner Pappas and Cordia (160) won by pin fall against Ian Birdno along with Brell (170) over Nevin Campo, Gardner (285) over Jasper DeGraffenreid and Jacob Zelle (106) over Maddox Berlener. The Indians were also successful with Creasy's 11-4 decision over Kaden Dillon at 195 while Dulle (145) went uncontested along with Hubkey (152), Escobar (182) and Diver (106).

Eldon got a win from Aidan Gerber as he pinned Cammy Walters (120) while Jonathon Schoenfeld (220) won a tiebreaker over Arrowood. Collin Waters (126) went uncontested for the Mustangs.

In the showdown with Blair Oaks, Eldon found success with Gerber (120) once again as he won a 16-3 major decision. Dillon (195) earned a pin fall and Waters (126) went uncontested. Unfortunately for Eldon, it was Blair Oaks the rest of the way as the Falcons picked up an open match at 106, 145, 152 and 182 while Berlener (113) lost by pin fall along with Wilson (132), Pappas (138), Birdno (160), Campo (170) and DeGraffenreid (285). Schoenfeld also came up short in a tough 2-0 decision at 220.

The Osage girls got started with two uncontested matches against Eldon for Alisha Benedict (115) and Walters (120). Abbey Cordia (135) won an 11-2 major decision over Olivia Chapman and Katyln Sheats (166) won by pin fall against Mackenzie Blankenship. Eldon's Anmarire Dillon (125) and Abby Bashore (187) won by pin fall for the Mustangs against Cobb and Sophia Jeffries.

Osage continued the success with Blair Oaks as Walters (120) won by pin fall along with Sheats (166) while Cordia (135) went uncontested. Blair Oaks picked up an open win at 110, a pin fall over Kamill Burch (115) and 3-0 decision over Jeffries (187).

Eldon did not have too much trouble, either, as Dillon (125) and Chapman (135) went uncontested while Blankenship (166) and Bashore (187) won by pin fall and a 10-5 decision.

Eldon was scheduled to wrestle Battle and Jefferson City on Wednesday and wrestle in the Willard Tournament on Saturday. Osage had a battle with Versailles and Southern Boone Thursday night and will be at Owensville for a tournament on Saturday.

Camdenton boys split with Neosho and Republic while girls pick up sweep

Camdenton was on the road Tuesday night for a triangular with Neosho and Republic where the boys got mixed results and the girls had a good night.

The Laker girls swept Republic 42-0 and outpaced Neosho 36-24 while the boys topped Republic 75-6 and lost to Neosho 40-36.

The Camdenton girls did not have a contested match against Republic as Ashlynn Hughes (103), Trinity Covard (110), Taylor Mustain (115), Alicia Smythe (120), Aeryn Kennedy (166), Belle Simpson (187) and Haleigh Vanskike (235) all picked up wins. In the showdown with Neosho, Simpson (187) was a winner by pin fall while Hughes (103), Covard (110), Mustain (115), Smythe (120), and Kennedy (166) went uncontested. Vanskike lost by pin fall at 235 and all of Neosho's other wins came in open weight classes.

As for the boys, Cooper Rhodenhizer (120) went uncontested against Republic to get things started for Camdenton while Aidan Neal (126) won by pin fall along with Grant Garrett (138), Garrett Stark (152), Gunner Morris (160), Bryce Leuenberger (170), Mason Draper (182), Jacob Mullen (220), Dakota Davis (285) and Logan Tibben (113). Adrian Kline (145) won a 9-4 decision and Kaiden Davis (195) went uncontested along with Kaden Stivers (106). Cale Bentley lost by pin fall for the Lakers at 132.

Rhodenhizer (120) put Camdenton on the board once again as he won a 7-1 decision at 120. Garrett (138) won by pin fall, Morris (160) won a 4-2 decision and Draper (182) won by pin fall. Davis (195), Mullen (220) and Davis (285) went uncontested. Jacob Fuglsang (13) lost by injury default, Neal (126) was pinned along with Bentley (132), Colson Schefelbein (145), Leuenberger (170) and Stivers (106). Stark (152) also came up short in a 13-3 major decision.

The Camdenton boys will be wrestling in the Republic Invitational over the weekend and the girls will be battling in a tournament at Branson.