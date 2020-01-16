Camdenton unable to keep pace with Lebanon, Versailles picks up win at Buffalo and Macks Creek takes down Climax Springs in Skyline Tournament

Camdenton unable to keep pace with Lebanon

Camdenton was locked in a battle at Lebanon Tuesday night until the Yellowjackets used a late offensive assault to pull away for an 83-63 win.

The Lakers trailed by just three points in the third quarter until a pair of 3-pointers allowed the home team to go up by nine at the start of the fourth. Camdenton could not quite recover.

"Some turnovers and defensive breakdowns in the fourth allowed Lebanon to pull away," Camdenton coach Craig Campbell noted.

Camdenton's attack was led by Paxton DeLaurent who dropped 28 points while Brandon Pasley finished the night with 12 and Joel Mason and Drake Miller finished with 10 each to round out the double figures.

Camdenton (3-7, 0-2 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to visit Marshfield Thursday night.

Versailles picks up win at Buffalo

Versailles visited Buffalo Tuesday night and the Tigers came home happy with a 78-67 win.

Versailles led 41-35 at the break and an 18-9 run in the third quarter provided the Tigers some extra cushion.

Coby Williams led Versailles with 29 points on a night where he also collected six assists and five steals and rebounds. Seth Newton finished with 13 points for the Tigers, Austin Zolecki had 10 and Quinn Randall turned in seven. Versailles also finished 15-23 at the free throw line as a team for a solid 65 percent to thwart any chance of a comeback.

Versailles (7-5, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will host Blair Oaks for Courtwarming on Friday with freshmen scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek takes down Climax Springs in Skyline Tournament

Macks Creek met its neighbor Climax Springs in the first round of the Skyline Tournament Tuesday night and the fourth-seeded Pirates moved on to the semifinals with a 60-48 win over the No. 5 Cougars.

Both sides were tied up at 23 by halftime before Macks Creek outscored Climax Springs 15-9 in the third quarter and finished strong with a 22-16 margin in the fourth.

Hunter Lane scored 31 points for Macks Creek and produced yet another double-double with 18 rebounds. Cole Register finished the night with 10 points and Austin Brown had seven.

Macks Creek (9-5) will meet the top-seeded hosts on Thursday and Climax Springs (6-4) will meet Wheatland in consolation on the same night.

Eldon falls to Southern Boone in first round of California Tournament

Eldon met top-seeded Southern Boone in the opening round of the California Tournament Tuesday night and it was a rough one for the Mustangs as they fell 62-29 to the Eagles.

Eldon (1-10, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will play Warrensburg in consolation Thursday night.