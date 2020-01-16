The boys split the duals with a 48-28 win over Battle and 57-7 loss to Jefferson City while the girls fell 24-18 to Battle and 42-15 to Jefferson City.

Eldon was back in action for another triangular Wednesday night as the Mustangs faced Battle out of Columbia and Jefferson City.

The boys split the duals with a 48-28 win over Battle and 57-7 loss to Jefferson City while the girls fell 24-18 to Battle and 42-15 to Jefferson City.

Tanner Pappas earned a pin fall for Eldon at 145 pounds and Kaden Dillon did the same at 195 in the showdown with Battle along with Jonathon Schoenfeld (220). Meanwhile, Maddox Berlener (113), Aidan Gerber (120), Collin Waters (132), Sam Coppock (182) and Jasper DeGraffenreid went uncontested. Evan Birdno (126) lost by pin fall along with Killian Wilson (138) and Nevin Campo (170) while Ian Birdno (160) lost a 13-4 major decision and the Spartans picked up an open win at 152.

Eldon's only pair of wins against Jefferson City for the boys came from Wilson's 6-4 decision at 132 while Dillon (195) won a 12-4 major decision. Berlener (113) lost by pin fall, Gerber (120) lost an 8-4 decision and Waters (126) lost by pin fall along with Birdno (160), Campo (170) and DeGraffenreid (285). Pappas lost an 8-2 decision, Coppock (182) fell in a 12-4 major decision and the Jays picked up open wins at 145, 152 and 220.

Anmarie Dillon (125) and Mackenzie Blankenship (166) went uncontested against Battle and Olivia Chapman (135) won by pin fall. Abby Bashore (187) lost by pin fall and the rest of the wins came from open weight classes for the Spartans. As for Jefferson City, Dillon (125) won a 14-7 decision and Chapman (135) won by pin fall while Bashore (187) went uncontested. Blankenship lost by pin fall at 166 and the rest of Jefferson City's wins came from open weight classes.

Eldon returns to action on Saturday in the Willard Tournament.