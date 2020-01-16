It was a tough night on the floor for Climax Springs.

The Cougars took on the host Skyline Tigers in the semifinals of the Skyline Tournament Wednesday night and fell by a final score of 73-24.

Skyline jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter and Climax Springs was unable to generate rhythm against an unforgiving defense the rest of the way.

Autumn Wallace had eight points for the Cougars and Hailey McIntosh added seven.

Climax Springs (8-4) will take on Leeton for third place on Friday at 6:30 p.m.