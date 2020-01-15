The sounds of a hotly contested crosstown girls basketball rivalry pierced the Tolton gym: screaming fans and players, enthusiastic cheerleaders and benches that sprang from their seats with every big basket and turnover.

Both Hickman and Tolton played like they wanted the game bad, but there was one problem for the host Trailblazers.

The Kewpies were more disciplined.

Hickman pulled away thanks to Tolton's second-half scoring drought to win 45-30 Tuesday night.

The Kewpies (4-8) entered the matchup having lost five of their past six games. After a win against Owensville last week, the team sensed some momentum and knew it needed to play with urgency against the Trailblazers (4-9).

Hickman forced Tolton into several untimely turnovers, consistently contesting shots in the process. Already leading 26-20 in the third quarter, the Kewpies used tough, clamp-down defense to ignite a 12-5 run, pushing their lead to double digits.

Despite feeling under the weather, senior point guard Maci Kuchta provided the dagger in the midst of the run, beating the buzzer with a 3-pointer at the end of the third. Kuchta finished with nine points for Hickman.

Kuchta was instrumental in facilitating the offense all night, passing up shots to get her teammates better looks at the basket. Following Kuchta’s steady hand, Hickman committed fewer turnovers than Tolton while generating higher-quality shots. The Kewpies' offensive efficiency helped keep a comfortable lead for much of the second half.

"Maci has been really sick since last Tuesday," Hickman head coach Anna Rorvig said. "She is consistently the engine that makes us go. I was really pleased with how her teammates picked her up."

Senior Day Jamison picked the Kewpies up as much as anybody, scoring 16 points, while freshman Ella Rogers had 11.

Rorvig lauded Jamison for attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line early.

"Day did a great job of moving and finding holes in the zone," Rorvig said. "She also did not settle for outside shots."

Despite going down by double digits, the Trailblazers continued to fight. Tolton became much more aggressive and drove the ball more. The hosts got to the free-throw line eight times, converting seven of the attempts.

The deficit, however, proved insurmountable, the Hickman defense too tough.

“We continue to get better and better, take small steps,” Tolton coach Kevin Kiley said after the loss. "We’re going to keep building and building for a great end of the season.”

Hickman has held opponents to 53 points combined over the past two games, demonstrating its potential on the defensive side of the ball. For much of the season, defense was an area in which the team saw major struggles.

Over winter break, Hickman took part in three games at the State Farm Holiday Tournament in Jefferson City, losing all three by double digits. In the first game of the new year, the Kewpies lost to St. Joseph’s Academy by 31 points.

It’s been a season of hard growth, but the Kewpies' trajectory appears to be pointing upward as they seek a third straight win. Next up for Hickman is a game at Helias scheduled for Saturday. Then comes the Smith-Cotton Classic next weekend.

Tolton, meanwhile, is slated to play at Hallsville on Thursday night, followed by conference road games against Cardinal Ritter and St. Dominic within the next week.