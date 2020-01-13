Eldon's Dillon and Osage's Cordia come home as champions

School of the Osage and Eldon were among 10 schools on the mats at the Monett Tournament on Saturday and each program saw one of their wrestlers make it to the top.

Osage’s Chase Cordia and Eldon’s Kaden Dillon, two returning state medalists, were among those who could call themselves champions in their respective weight classes and overall, Osage finiished fifth with 11 wrestlers and 215.5 team points while Eldon’s four wrestlers captured 10th with 75. Carthage took the team title with 13 wrestlers on hand and a total of 300.5 points, respectively.

Osage’s Cordia remains undefeated on the season as he improved to 18-0 while wrestling to the top of the podium in the 160-pound bracket. Cordia marched to the finals with four pins and three of his matches took less than a minute. Cordia was tested in the finals, though, and came through with a 9-8 decision over Monett’s Ethan Umfleet (16-3).

Jacob Zelle (7-6) finished fourth for the Indians at 113, Gage Zelle (0-4) finished eighth at 126 and Ryan Schepers (17-1) came in second at 132 after falling in the finals with a 7-5 decision against Monett’s Karter Brink (18-4). Other Osage finishes included Eric Westbrook (8-3) earning third at 138, Mason Dulle (12-5) coming in sixth at 145, Corey Hubkey (12-6) placing fifth at 152, Rudy Escobar (13-5) finishing second at 182 after falling in the finals by pin fall to Moberly’s Tristan Morris (30-1), Jack Creasy (17-1) finishing third at 195, Connor Arrowood (8-7) earning eighth at 220 and Tanner Gardner (8-9) coming in sixth at 285.

Eldon’s Dillon improved his standing to 27-1 on the season after earning the title at 195 pounds with two pin falls, a 17-6 major decision and 10-4 decision before winning by pin fall in the finals over Willard’s Jed Brandon (15-2).

Meanwhile, Aidan Gerber (16-8) came in fifth for the Mustangs at 120, Killian Wilson (18-11) finished ninth at 132 and Ian Birdno (10-16) placed sixth at 160.

Osage will be hosting Eldon and Blair Oaks in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Heritage Elementary on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.